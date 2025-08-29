LEVI FOSTER DEBUT ALBUM WE MADE FIRE PRODUCED BY THREE-TIME GRAMMY-NOMINATED NASHVILLE VETERAN KEN COOMER OUT TODAY

Photo Provided By Levi Foster Photo By Annelise Loughead

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville artist Levi Foster released his debut album We Made Fire , listen HERE. Foster recently released the music video for the title track “We Made Fire” - watch HERE . The romantic song features Foster’s emotive vocals, which tells a tale of young love, set to acoustic guitar, keys, and mandolin.We Made Fire was produced at Cartoon Moon Recording by the studio’s owner Ken Coomer, a native Nashvillian and three-time Grammy-nominated drummer and producer, who was an original founding member of Wilco, touring and recording with the band for eight years. Prior to that, he was a founding member of post-punk band, Clockhammer, and a member of Uncle Tupelo.“I wanted the album to feel honest—like something familiar, but with a few surprises along the way,” says Foster. “I got to explore the places and people that shaped me, blending heartache, hope, and a little grit. Putting out my first record feels like a huge step, and it’s been a long time in the making. I’m so proud of the work and patience that went into it, and it feels good to finally share it with the world!”Foster recently performed songs off the album on WMOT for their FINALLY FRIDAY show and Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, and on Notable Nashville.Foster released “Emerald Eyes,” on May 30, a vintage country duet featuring Gloria Anderson set to lilting guitars, pedal steel, drums, and bass. Glide Magazine said, “With plenty of twang-soaked melancholy that ultimately warms the soul, the song feels like a true throwback to the golden era of country duets in the 50s and 60s. Foster’s vocals are smooth as hell, while Anderson offers her own sweet touch through Dolly Parton-like singing and spoken word verses. The video captures this chemistry.”Foster also released She’s In Richmond” on April 11. It’s a likable, mid-tempo county rock track about a musician on the road and trying hard to save money to buy a ring for his sweetheart back home. Holler calls it, “… another stellar new single…the infectious new release, Levi Foster showcases his distinctive, charismatic vocals…” Americana Highways says, “This song is hooky and memorable, with a finger snapping’ groove and a tale of working hard for someone amazing back home…there’s no doubt about the power of the song in its easygoing classic country glory.”Foster has been enjoying a remarkable career since signing a publishing and production deal with co-partners Banner Music and Middleground Music in October 2023. After moving to Nashville to seek a full-time career as a songwriter and artist, he has opened shows for greats like Ashley McBride, Trace Adkins, John Conlee, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Vince Gill, The Time Jumpers, and most recently Oliver Anthony. Foster has released two EPs, a self-titled collection (March 15, 2024) and South of Boulder (October 4, 2024) but is looking forward to the release of his full-length debut album We Made Fire.

