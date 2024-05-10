King Charles to be patron of the Bible Society

The Society has had a Royal patron since 1943, when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth became joint patrons. Now King Charles has agreed to become our Patron.

The King’s mother Queen Elizabeth II was our Patron from 1952, when she acceded to the throne. Her patronages were reviewed after her death, and the King has said he would be ‘delighted to accept the patronage of Bible Society’.

King Charles has said that his faith is ‘deeply rooted’ in the Church of England. He told faith leaders on his accession to the throne that he was ‘a committed Anglican Christian’, and promised at his Coronation to ‘maintain the Laws of God and the true profession of the gospel’.

The King’s patronage is an indication that the monarch knows and values the work of a charity. Our own royal connections go back to Queen Victoria, who became a member of the Society in 1838.

Bible Society’s Chief Executive Paul Williams said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted with this news, and very thankful. This is an affirmation of the value of Bible Society’s work in sharing God’s word at home and abroad.

‘The King’s patronage is a sign that the Bible is being taken seriously at the heart of our country’s life, and we’re so pleased that the connection with the Royal family which meant so much to us under Queen Elizabeth is to continue.

‘Please pray for the King’s health, and that he will continue to flourish in his role as monarch.’