Membership of LLF groups announced

Following an update last month on the membership of the Living in Love and Faith Project Board, membership of the three working groups has now been confirmed.

The three working groups are looking at specific questions connected to implementation of the Prayers of Love and Faith, and the pastoral guidance and pastoral reassurance accompanying this.

The Bishop of Leicester, Martyn Snow, the Lead Bishop for the LLF process, said: “I am hugely grateful on to all the members of the working groups for offering their time, energy and broad experience to supporting this process.

“I know that this comes at some cost for many people but I am confident that these groups will be fruitful both in terms of good relationships, and that they will enable us to make real progress in the LLF work.”

The groups will feed into the Programme Board, helping to shape recommendations to be presented for consideration at the House and College of Bishops ahead of bringing an outline proposal to the July meeting of the General Synod.

The group membership, which includes bishops and members of the General Synod, is as follows:

Pastoral Guidance

+Sam Corley

+Paul Davies

Neill Burgess

Ben Fulford (FAOC)

Rachel Mann (FAOC)

Jo Winn-Smith

Lis Goddard

David Hermitt

Douglas Dettmer

Nick Land

Neil Patterson

Luke Irvine-Capel



Prayers of Love and Faith

+Ruth Worsley

+Michael Ipgrave (FAOC/ LitCom)

Malcolm Chamberlain

Sammi Tooze (LitCom)

Mike Tufnell

Mark Miller

Rachel Firth

Adam Gaunt

Kenson Li

Julie Withers



Pastoral provision

+Martyn Snow

+Eleanor Sanderson

+Graham Tomlin (FAOC)

Joe Hawes

John Dunnett

Tom Middleton

Sally Gaze

Sam Wilson

Julie Dziegiel

Sean Doherty

Rosemary Wilson

Nikki Groarke

LitCom: Liturgical Commission

FAOC: Faith and Order Commission

The groups will be supported by staff from the National Church Institutions (NCIs).