AIMP Reveals Programming for 7th Annual Global Music Publishing Summit on June 11 in NYC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) has released the preliminary schedule for this year’s Global Music Publishing Summit, taking place on June 11 at the 3 West Club in New York City. The Summit will cover the business, sync, and creative areas of the independent music publishing industry with sponsors including ICE, Music Publishers Canada, NMPA, PRS for Music, and Switchchord; as well as AIMP National annual sponsors ASCAP, BMI, CMRRA, Exploration, SESAC/HFA, SXWorks, and YouTube, and AIMP NY Chapter sponsor City National.
Highlights from this year’s programming include the return of the perennial favorite “View from the Top: Indie Perspective” keynote, where top executives from indie publishing leaders share their thoughts on the challenges and opportunities in the sector. This year, the esteemed speakers will include Chris Dampier, Vice President, Head of North America, Sentric Music Group; Emilio Morales, Managing Director, Rimas Publishing; Peter Raleigh, President, Raleigh Music Group; Ree Guyer, President, Wrensong and AIMP Nashville Board Chair; and Yvonne Drazan, Vice President Latin Division, West Coast, peermusic; moderated by Alisa Coleman, COO ABKCO Music & Records Inc, MLC Board Chair, previous AIMP chair of NY chapter and founder of the AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit.
The day’s agenda also includes the panels “Opportunities Abroad: Maximizing Overseas Collections,” the Washington, DC Update, “Navigating the New Harmonies: Evolution of Performance Rights Organizations,” “Publishers' Perspective: Unveiling the Power of Covers in Synchronization,” and “Unveiling the Shadows: Navigating Fraud (and Legitimate Streaming Promotion) in Music.” The current schedule and confirmed speakers are listed below.
In a joint statement, Michael Lau (AIMP National Chair and NY Chapter President), Marc Caruso (AIMP LA Chapter President / Angry Mob Music Group), Ree Guyer (AIMP Nashville Chapter President / Wrensong), and Tony D. Alexander (AIMP Atlanta Chapter President / Made in Memphis Entertainment) said: “We can’t wait to bring the indie publishing community together once again for our seventh annual Global Music Publishing Summit. Following the immense success of last year’s event, we are proud to have put together another robust program featuring so many of the brightest minds across our industry. We look forward to seeing everyone there!”
Registration is open now at http://aimpsummit.com, with tickets at $299 for AIMP members and $399 for non-members through 11:59pm ET on May 31. Late registration will be available online through June 7 at $300 for members and $400 for non-members; there is no walk-up registration. There is also a group member rate of 5 for the price of 4; these must be purchased together. Non-member prices include one year of AIMP Professional Membership. To become an AIMP member or to check your membership status, go to http://aimp.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; to inquire, email AIMP@jaybirdcom.com.
In addition to the AIMP Summit on June 11, the AIMP Young Professionals Committee will be hosting a mixer event at The Rose on June 10 from 6-8pm ET with complimentary drinks, snacks, and networking. Tickets are free for those who wish to attend, with registration available online here until May 31.
For over 45 years, the AIMP’s primary focus has been to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit grew out of annual June New York Chapter luncheons, which since 2017, have evolved into a full-day event. Other AIMP annual events include the Winter Los Angeles Grammy Luncheon, the Spring AIMP Nashville Country Awards, and the Fall Atlanta Creative & Business Summit. Each Chapter also hosts regular in-person educational events and webinars all year long, which in the past year have covered topics including buying and selling catalogs, the impact of music in advertising, careers in music publishing, independent A&R, and much more. AIMP members get free or reduced admission to their home Chapter events, as well as access to video recordings of past events at http://aimp.org.
2024 AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit Schedule (as of May 10)
9am – Doors Open @ 3 West Club & Breakfast in Ballroom
9:30 am - Welcome/ AIMP Chapter Leadership
• Michael Lau, AIMP New York Chapter President & Executive Chair; CEO, Laud Music/Imachew Music
• Frank Handy, AIMP Los Angeles Vice President; VP, Head of Operations & Administration, Position Music
• Ree Guyer, AIMP Nashville Chapter President and President, Wrensong
• Tony Alexander, AIMP Atlanta Chapter President; President and Managing Director, Made in Memphis Entertainment
10:00 - 11:00 am – A View from the Top: An Indie Perspective
Our annual keynote with independent music publishing leaders.
• Chris Dampier, Vice President, Head of North America, Sentric Music Group
• Emilio Morales, Managing Director, Rimas Publishing
• Peter Raleigh, President, Raleigh Music Group
• Ree Guyer, President, Wrensong
• Yvonne Drazan, Vice President Latin Division, West Coast, peermusic
• Alisa Coleman, COO ABKCO Music & Records Inc, MLC Board Chair, previous AIMP chair of NY chapter and founder of the AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit - Moderator
11:00-11:15pm – Coffee Break
11:15 am – 12:15 pm - Publishers' Perspective: Unveiling the Power of Covers in Synchronization
Gain exclusive insights into why covers are publishers' golden ticket in synchronization, and uncover the plethora of opportunities they unlock in this illuminating panel.
• Jason Rezvan, VP, Advertising, Spirit Music Group
• Keith D'arcy, SVP, Sync & Creative Services, Warner Chappell
• Leah Streetman, President and Head of Film & TV Music, Triton Creative
• Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Head of Music Supervision, Raedio
• Brooke Primont, AIMP NY Board Member; EVP, Publishing Sync, Concord Music Publishing - Moderator
12:15-1:15 pm – Lunch Break
1:15 – 2:15 pm - Washington, DC Update
The latest on legislation that impacts the music publishing industry.
• Chris Barkley, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, NMPA
• Clara Kim, Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer, ASCAP
• Morna Willens, Chief Policy Officer, RIAA
• Amber Charania, AIMP NY Board Member; Senior Director of Legal and Business Affairs, Downtown Music Holdings - Moderator
2:15 – 3:15 pm - Navigating the New Harmonies: Evolution of Performance Rights Organizations
In the dynamic landscape of the music industry, performance rights organizations (PROs) serve as crucial guardians of artists' rights and fair compensation. Explore the rich histories and evolving roles of these organizations as they adapt to technological innovations, globalization, and shifting consumer behaviors. Discover how they leverage data analytics, foster international collaborations, and support emerging artists while ensuring transparency and compliance with copyright laws.
• Alison Smith, Executive Vice President Distribution, Publisher Relations and Administration Services, BMI
• Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music
• Jennifer Brown, CEO, SOCAN
• Nick Lehman, Chief Strategy & Digital Officer, ASCAP
• Scott Jungmichel, President & COO, SESAC
• Joanne Kelsey, AIMP NY Board Member; VP, Royalties and Administration, Anthem Entertainment – Moderator
3:15 – 4:15 pm – Opportunities Abroad: Maximizing Overseas Collections
Music transcends borders, connecting people around the world. But borders can be obstacles for musical works administration. The music publishing business is a global endeavor that rewards consistent effort and strong collaboration. This panel will discuss how you can maximize your international collections.
• Alexander Wolf, President, SESAC International
• David Alexander, Founder, MusicIndustry.Africa
• Mark Chung, Managing Director of Freibank Music Publishing and IMPF Board Member
• Tomas Ericsson, CEO, AMRA
• Michael Simon, AIMP NY Board Member; President and CEO, HFA; President, Rumblefish - Moderator
4:15-4:30 pm – Coffee Break
4:30 – 5:30 pm - Unveiling the Shadows: Navigating Fraud (and Legitimate Streaming Promotion) in Music
What constitutes fraudulent streaming activity, and how does it differ from legitimate marketing and promotion techniques? How have fraud and promotion practices evolved since the inception of the music business? How can we learn from the past and circumvent the modern day, digital repetition of scam and fraud activities but allow independent artists to capitalize on streaming as the majors do? This panel will unravel the complexities of both sound recording and composition fraud and manipulation practices, striving for a more transparent and equitable future for both the creator and the listener.
• Christine Barnum, COO, CD Baby
• Larry Mills, SVP, Sales, PEX
• Morgan Hyduk, Founder & Co-CEO, Beatdapp
• Nermina Mumic, CEO & Founder, Legitary
• Abby North, AIMP LA Board Member; President, North Music Group - Moderator
About AIMP
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local Chapters in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta. The organization’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP’s monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at http://aimp.org.
AIMP Media Contact
Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications — laurie@jaybirdcom.com, 646.484.6764
Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications — bill@jaybirdcom.com, 609.221.2374
Laurie Jakobsen
