Paragon Furniture, Inc. Appoints Kelly Forman as Director of Strategic Partnerships to Enhance Educational Environments

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Furniture, Inc., a leader in the educational furniture market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Forman as the new Director of Strategic Partnerships. In her new role, Forman will spearhead initiatives aimed at reinforcing Paragon's commitment to improving educational spaces with innovative and impactful furniture solutions.

As the Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kelly will focus on several key areas to strengthen Paragon's market position and enhance student learning environments. Her responsibilities will include developing and nurturing relationships with architecture and design (A&D) firms, expanding the dealer network, and directly engaging with end users on significant educational projects.

Key initiatives under Forman’s leadership will include:

- A&D Firm Engagement: Kelly will oversee the development and delivery of Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and provide in-depth product training, aiming to build solid relationships with key decision-makers within the A&D community.

- Dealer Network Expansion: In collaboration with Regional Sales Managers, Kelly will work to identify and engage new dealers nationwide, enhancing Paragon's reach and impact in the educational sector.

- End-User Interaction: She will lead presentations for stakeholders involved in major publicly-funded construction projects to ensure that Paragon’s innovative solutions are a primary choice for educational environments.

- Dealer Support and Training: Kelly will provide comprehensive product training and ongoing support to Tier 1 dealers, including refresher courses and additional training tailored to their needs.

Kelly Forman brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in strategic partnership development, sales leadership, and educational market insights. Prior to joining Paragon, Kelly held strategic roles in both public school administration and Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment (FF&E) distribution, where she successfully implemented growth strategies that significantly improved student, teach, and client engagement and project outcomes in educational settings.

"We are excited to transition Kelly to our Director of Strategic Partnerships role at this crucial time when educational environments are evolving rapidly," said Mark Hubbard, President of Paragon Furniture, Inc. "Her expertise as a former teacher, school administrator, and dealer salesperson will be invaluable in driving our mission to enhance educational spaces, thereby improving student outcomes across the country."

Paragon Furniture is committed to innovation and excellence in providing furniture solutions that support effective teaching and learning practices. Kelly’s leadership in fostering strategic partnerships will play a pivotal role in achieving sustained growth and increased market penetration.

About Paragon Furniture, Inc.:

Paragon Furniture, Inc., based in Arlington, Texas, specializes in creating state-of-the-art furniture that facilitates learning and teaching in educational environments. With a focus on quality, innovation, and service, Paragon continues to lead the way in designing educational spaces that meet the needs of students and educators alike.