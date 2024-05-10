Submit Release
Berlin Barracks - Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:           24A3003095     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION:   BERLIN BARRACKS      

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/10/24 at approximately 1731 hours

STREET: I 89 NB

TOWN: WATERBURY

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 62.85

WEATHER:   CLOUDY

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: EVAN HALLSTROM

AGE:    22

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NORTHFIELD, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: FORD

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: FRONT END

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: ROBERT FINNEGAN

AGE:      51

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: NISSAN

VEHICLE MODEL: ALTIMA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: REAR END

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL:  N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Department, and Waterbury Ambulance responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash along I89NB MM 62.85. Subsequent investigation revealed that the vehicle operated by Robert had been disabled, was parked on the right shoulder with hazards activated when the vehicle operated by Evan struck the disabled vehicle. Robert was not in the vehicle, as he was calling for a tow truck at the time of the crash. Neither party reported injuries.

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

