Berlin Barracks - Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3003095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 05/10/24 at approximately 1731 hours
STREET: I 89 NB
TOWN: WATERBURY
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 62.85
WEATHER: CLOUDY
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: EVAN HALLSTROM
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NORTHFIELD, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: FORD
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: FRONT END
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: ROBERT FINNEGAN
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: NISSAN
VEHICLE MODEL: ALTIMA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: REAR END
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Department, and Waterbury Ambulance responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash along I89NB MM 62.85. Subsequent investigation revealed that the vehicle operated by Robert had been disabled, was parked on the right shoulder with hazards activated when the vehicle operated by Evan struck the disabled vehicle. Robert was not in the vehicle, as he was calling for a tow truck at the time of the crash. Neither party reported injuries.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191