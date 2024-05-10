City of Lawrence Weekly Traffic Update: May 10, 2024

KDOT U.S. 59 resurfacing project begins May 8

A Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) mill and overlay project is scheduled to begin on U.S. 59 in Douglas County on Wednesday, May 8, conditions permitting.

Resurfacing work will be done on two sections of U.S. 59; from the K-10 interchange to North 1100 Road, and between North 800 and North 900 roads, approximately. Traffic will be reduced to one lane where crews are actively working. All lanes will be open during non-working hours.

Work will take place Monday through Friday during daylight hours and is expected to be complete by October.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.KanDrive.gov or call 5-1-1.

15th St., New Jersey St., and Learnard Ave. to close May 13

Beginning Monday, May 13, City contractors will enact the following closures to complete the installation of a 24″ water transmission main on 15th St.:

15th St. will be closed to thru traffic between Barker Ave. and Haskell Ave., and will be fully closed 15th St. at Learnard Ave. and New Jersey St.

New Jersey St. will be closed to thru traffic between 15th St. and 13th St. and will be fully closed at 15th St.

Learnard Ave. will be closed to thru traffic between 19th St. and 15th St. and will be fully closed at 15th St.

The City anticipates these closures to end June 28, pending weather or other delays.

UPDATE: Maine St. to close at 6th St. for 6th St. improvements project

Beginning Monday, May 13, City contractors will close Maine St. on the south side of 6th St. to perform pavement work on the intersection. Those needing to access Maine St. on the south side of 6th St. should utilize W. 7th St.

The City anticipates this closure to end Saturday, May 25, pending weather or other delays.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project begins May 13

Beginning Monday, May 13, the City’s selected contractor, C-HAWKK Construction, Inc., will begin the Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project in various locations across town.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project will add or rehabilitate pavement markings for bicycle and pedestrian crossings to help improve safety for all modes of travel.

Each location will be closed for approximately one hour while the work is completed. Work zone signs and cones will be in place to alert drivers of the closures. The work at some locations will be performed at night to minimize the disruption of traffic.

The City anticipates this work to be completed at the end of July 2024, pending weather or other delays.

11th St. and Louisiana St. to close for second phase of improvements project

Beginning Monday, May 13, City contractors will begin implementing Phase 2 of the 11th St. and Louisiana St. Improvements project with the following closures:

11th St. & Louisiana St. Intersection to be fully closed 200 ft from each direction; at 11th St. on the midpoint between the two college drives, the northern limits of the intersection with the eastern college drive, 200 ft east of the Louisiana St. intersection, and 200 ft south of Louisiana St. intersection.

11th St. will be close to thru traffic for westbound drivers at Ohio St., and for eastbound drivers at Indiana St.

All 11th St. traffic will be detoured via Mississippi St., 9th St., and Tennessee/Kentucky streets.

Louisiana St. will be closed to through traffic at 12th St.

The 1100 block of Louisiana St. will be converted to two-way traffic.

As the project progresses, the second half of Phase 2 construction will result in the following closures:

11th St. will be fully closed at Indiana St. at the midpoint between the two college drive and the northern limits of the intersection with the western college drive.

11th St. will be closed to thru traffic for westbound drivers at Ohio St. and for eastbound drivers at Indiana St.

All 11th St. traffic will be detoured via Mississippi St., 9th St., and Tennessee/Kentucky streets.

Louisiana St. will be opened back to normal traffic.

During these closures, one of the College Drives will always remain open for emergency access to GSP Corbin.

The City anticipates Phase 2 of this project to end Fall 2024, pending weather and other delays.