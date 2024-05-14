Unigen and Ai Labs Inc. Join Forces to Provide Innovative Solutions
NEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, and Ai Labs Inc., a pioneer in artificial intelligence and data analytics, today announced that they have entered an agreement to deliver innovative solutions by leveraging Unigen’s hardware products with Ai Labs’ Artificial Intelligence solutions to new and emerging markets.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ai Labs will act as an Independent Solution Provider (ISP) for Unigen, distributing their products and services to a diverse range of industries and customers in Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and India. This collaboration combines Unigen’s expertise in automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, robotics, and IoT with Ai Labs Inc.’s advanced AI-driven solutions, offering clients unparalleled value and performance.
"We are thrilled to partner with Ai Labs Inc.," said Benjamin Bonnet, Unigen’s Channel Sales Manager. "Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional solutions that drive business growth and innovation. Expanding Unigen’s global footprint, especially with our recently announce AI products, has been a key focus of the company, and this fits well with that strategy."
"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to accelerate innovation and deliver transformative solutions to our clients," said Bhasker Rao, Founder/ Chairman at Ai Labs Inc. "Together, we will empower businesses to harness the power of AI to unlock new possibilities for growth and success."
With a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, Unigen and Ai Labs Inc. are poised to redefine the landscape of technology solutions. By combining their strengths and expertise, they aim to drive value for clients across industries.
For more information about Unigen and Ai Labs Inc., please visit www.unigen.com and www.ailabsinc.com, respectively.
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
About Ai Labs Inc.
Ai Labs Inc. is a pioneering AI company dedicated to developing advanced solutions that harness the power of artificial intelligence and data analytics. The Company has its head office in Tempe, Arizona with offshore engineering centers in India. Ai Labs uses its proprietary Enterprise grade Ai Engine (MinskyTM) to develop and implement custom Ai Solutions for ML, DL, NLP and Generative Ai across all domains. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Ai Labs Inc. empowers businesses across industries to unlock new challenges by using Ai to Monetize Data and drive ROIs.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
Jeff Chang
Unigen Corporation
jchang@unigen.com