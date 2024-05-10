Submit Release
Request for Applications – Religious and Nonprofit Security Grant Application

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Applications (RFA) to solicit proposals from those qualified and interested in grants for nonprofit organizations including, but not limited to,

  • religious nonprofits
  • by-and-for organizations
  • or cultural community centers

to fund renovation or other security investments. All applications must demonstrate that their sites have been subject to, or at risk of physical attacks, threats, or other damages because of the mission, ideology or beliefs.

There is a pre-application conference on May 14, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. All prospective applicants are encouraged attend; however, attendance is not mandatory.

Join the meeting

Meeting ID: 894 9216 3042 Passcode: 949182

Applications are due July 2, 2024 by 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

If you have questions, please contact the RFA Coordinator, Michelle Griffin at: Michelle.Griffin@commerce.wa.gov.

