Experior Financial Group Inc. Announces Upcoming Decade of Distinction Convention
Experior Financial proudly announces its milestone tenth anniversary with 'The Decade of Distinction' convention July 16-18 at the Toronto Convention Center
There’s no better mindset training, celebration or experience than our conventions!”GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experior Financial Group Inc.,. Experior Financial Group Inc. proudly announces its milestone tenth anniversary celebration with 'The Decade of Distinction' convention, set to ignite minds and transform futures from July 16th to 18th at the Toronto Convention Center. Welcoming an anticipated crowd of 1500 Agents from both sides of the border, this event is poised to redefine success in the industry.
— CEO Jamie Prickett
At the forefront of this groundbreaking convention stands Jairek Robbins, a luminary in optimizing human performance.
Renowned as a Best-Selling author, Robbins's accolades speak volumes. Praised by FastCompany for his inspiring presence and his ability to elevate lives from ordinary to extraordinary, Robbins has been lauded by Forbes for his unparalleled expertise in success strategies. With endorsements from luminaries like Deepak Chopra and Brian Tracy, Robbins emerges as the preeminent guide for those seeking to infuse their lives with meaning, purpose, and tangible results.
The convention is sure to be a journey of transformation under Robbins's expert guidance. The Decade of Distinction' isn't just a convention; it's a gateway to unlocking one’s full potential and crafting a future defined by fulfillment and success.
“Our conventions get bigger and better every year!” says CEO Jamie Prickett. “I’ve been on Tour across Canada and the USA and I’m excited to see all those agents again in Toronto, celebrating our achievements and setting new goals and dreams for themselves. There’s no better mindset training, celebration or experience than our conventions!”
The convention will offer lunches on two days along with a Gala Dinner and entertainment by uRequestLive which will no doubt rival last year's entertainment that had the crowd moving, grooving, singing along and laughing all evening.
The stage will be packed full of Awards recipients with presentations from all of our Top Leaders and Executives!
Experior Financial Group is running a contest internally to find a singer for each of the national anthems to open the event. Moreover, we're honoured to shine a spotlight on the Shine Foundation as they take the stage to introduce a very special Shine recipient. This heartfelt introduction marks another significant step in Experior Financial Group's commitment to supporting the Shine Foundation's admirable mission. With this announcement, we continue our dedication to donating $1 million to the Shine Foundation over the next five years, furthering our impact on the community. It’s sure to be a meaningful event where excellence and philanthropy unite!
Elevating the atmosphere with their inspiring words, dynamic speakers from the revered ranks of the Experior Leadership Council are set to captivate audiences with their visionary insights, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. Additional speakers will be added to the speaking list based on performance on the scoreboard. There will also be speaking panels made up of people who reached incredible milestones and achievements throughout the year!
Experior sends out its gratitude to its fine Sponsors at this year's Convention. The Agents are looking forward to the in person opportunity to meet.
Tickets can be purchased in both US and Canadian dollars here
About Experior Financial Group:
Experior Financial Group Inc. is a Managing General Agency established in Canada in 2014 to support insurance agents with top-notch training, access to the best product partners, mentorship, compliance training, and the best compensation model in the industry. Offering programs such as the Legacy Program and the opportunity to become a shareholder. Experior has grown to 4500+ agents across both Canada and the US since expanding south of the border and also into Puerto Rico.
Joanna St Jacques
Experior Financial Group Inc.
joanna.st.jacques@experiorheadoffice.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok