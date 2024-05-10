PM orders review of regulations hampering medicinal herb exports

VIETNAM, May 10 - HÀ NỘI – In a directive issued on May 10, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính instructed the ministries of health and finance to address challenges hindering the export of medicinal plants.

The directive cited falling prices and difficulties in complying with the Ministry of Health’s certain regulations as key obstacles faced by exporters.

To address these concerns, the PM directed both ministries to collaborate urgently in reviewing, amending and streamlining regulations governing the export and import of medicinal herbs.

This aims to eliminate existing hurdles and create a more favourable environment for companies in the sector. - VNS