Submit Release
News Search

There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,044 in the last 365 days.

PM orders review of regulations hampering medicinal herb exports

VIETNAM, May 10 - HÀ NỘI – In a directive issued on May 10, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính instructed the ministries of health and finance to address challenges hindering the export of medicinal plants.

The directive cited falling prices and difficulties in complying with the Ministry of Health’s certain regulations as key obstacles faced by exporters.

To address these concerns, the PM directed both ministries to collaborate urgently in reviewing, amending and streamlining regulations governing the export and import of medicinal herbs.

This aims to eliminate existing hurdles and create a more favourable environment for companies in the sector. - VNS

You just read:

PM orders review of regulations hampering medicinal herb exports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more