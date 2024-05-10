Celebrating the Economic Contributions of Women Entrepreneurs

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 10 to 18 as Women Entrepreneurs Week in the province, in recognition of the invaluable contributions they make to Saskatchewan's business landscape and economic growth.

"Women play a vital role in all sectors of Saskatchewan's economy," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "Our government is proud to continue partnering with Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan each May to celebrate how women are making our communities and economy stronger."

Saskatchewan's women entrepreneurs continue to grow with support from new and existing partnerships with non-profit organizations, offering women access to programs and services at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

A total of 38 per cent of businesses outside the province's largest urban centres are women-owned.

Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK) has proudly supported Saskatchewan's women entrepreneurs for nearly 30 years. As a distinguished non-profit, WESK provides essential resources and opportunities, including business advising, financing, mentoring, networking and educational programs. The organization envisions a future where all Saskatchewan entrepreneurs, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities to achieve remarkable success and recognition.

"Women entrepreneurs play a crucial role in driving Saskatchewan's economic growth," Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan CEO Miriam Johnson said. "At WESK, we believe in a "no wrong door" policy: through fostering collaboration among various organizations committed to advancing women entrepreneurs, we can fuel the growth and economic prosperity of our province."

Non-profit organizations like WESK, Clarence Campeau Development Fund and Black Canadian Women in Action are dedicated to helping women start, grow and scale their businesses. They offer a wide range of services, and ultimately, look to connect like-minded professionals and empower female entrepreneurs of every age, stage and culture.

"As the first black woman-led organization in the prairies, we are dedicated to representing and empowering Black Canadian women," Black Canadian Women in Action Founder and CEO Jeanne Lehman said. "It is our mission to break barriers and create a more inclusive and equitable society."

The Government of Saskatchewan also offers a range of incentives and supports for businesses to ensure the province fosters a competitive business climate. For more information, visit: investsk.ca.

To learn more about the services offered by WESK, visit: wesk.ca/.

