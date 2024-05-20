Experior Financial Group is Certified as a Great Place to Work Again in 2024
Announcing Experior Financial has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada.
I think it's a testament to our prioritization of making people feel appreciated for the work they do for us and the special ways we let them know we value them.”GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Official, Experior Financial Group Inc., is a Great Place to Work®
— Nathania Millette Director of Operations
Experior Financial Group Inc., is proud to announce it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.
Experior Financial Group Inc., has grown its head office employee base from 38 this time last year to 52 as of April of 2024 and works hard to provide our employees with a great environment and welcoming culture. Some of the benefits of working for our corporate office include, competitive wages, Health and Dental coverage, Guaranteed minimum annual raise, end of year gifts, Birthday gifts, Anniversary gifts, gifts for children going back to school, Staff appreciation events, staff BBQ, Corporate Gala, and more. Experior tries to ensure that each team member feels valued and is appreciated for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.
“We are so honored to become certified again in 2024. I think it's a testament to our prioritization of making people feel appreciated for the work they do for us and the special ways we let them know we value them. While there is always room for improvement we are very happy with our results overall and would like to thank all the staff for participating in this certification process.” said Nathania Millette Director of Operations for Experior Financial Group Inc.
Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.
About your company:
Experior Financial Group Inc., is a Managing General Agency headquartered in Guelph, Ontario and NY USA providing top notch training, mentorship, support and compensation to insurance agents across Canada and the USA. Established in 2014 with over 4500 agents and growing. Offering additional benefits for agents to earn such as the Legacy program and the opportunity to earn shares in the company.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.
Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
Joanna St Jacques
Experior Financial Group Inc.
joanna.st.jacques@experiorheadoffice.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok