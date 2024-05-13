American Marketing Association Debuts New Podcast
Marketing / And with Bennie F. Johnson examines the future through a marketing lensCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first season of the American Marketing Association’s (AMA) new podcast, Marketing / And, hosted by AMA’s CEO, Bennie F. Johnson is live.
Each episode is an invitation to explore opportunities that uncover the innovation, design, and the cutting-edge strategies that are the future of marketing. The host, AMA’s CEO, Bennie F Johnson, talks with pioneering marketers, creative geniuses, and trailblazers who are revolutionizing the world around us. Through thought-provoking conversations, we unravel the challenges, triumphs, and pivotal moments that have been shaped by marketing and examine the ways marketing in which marketing is changing the way we view the world.
“Embark with us on a journey of curiosity and connection,” said AMA CEO and podcast host, Bennie F. Johnson. “Our goal is to have conversations that change how we think about marketing, to talk about the opportunities and challenges faced by marketers, and to think about the future of our profession. I hope you’ll join us and our guests as we dive into the intersection of marketing and...”
Ready to explore the intersection of marketing and innovation? Listen to Marketing / And Season 1.
Season 1 guests:
• Human-driven Innovation and Career Journeys: Paul M. Rand, Vice President of Communications at the University of Chicago
• Creative Endeavors and System Design: Sean Adams, Dean of Visual Art and Communication at the ArtCenter College of Design
• Value of Saying Yes and Strategic Approaches: Zontee Hou, Founder of Media Volery LLC & Managing Director for Convince & Convert
• Innovation Journey and Finding Patience in Tech: Elav Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Applied Innovation, Gen AI Lead of McCann Worldgroup
• Strategic Intent and Driving Enduring Change: Dr. Sylvia Long-Tolbert, PhD, MABA, MBA, Founder of Know More Marketing
• Value of the Platform and Business Re-Engineering: Ted Moser, Senior Partner at Prophet & Author of Winning Through Platforms
• Marketing to Children and Privacy in Advertising: Katie Goldstein, Global Head of Policy and Regulatory Affairs at SuperAwesome
Season 1 bonus episodes guests:
• Trust, Service, and Credibility: Dr. Leonard L. Berry, Distinguished Professor of Marketing, Regents Professor, and the M.B. Zale Chair in Retailing and Marketing Leadership in the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University
• Entrepreneurship and the Value of an Internship: Taylor Falls, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Specialist at Adobe
• Finding Community and Full Circle Moments: Colin Adams, fourth-year Business Administration student at North Carolina State University
• Unexpected Career Paths and Exiting Comfort Zones: Dr. Tracy A. Khan, Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater
AMA’s Marketing / And is available on AMA.org, Apple, Spotify, Simplecast (https://ama-marketing-and-with-bennie-f-johnson.simplecast.com/), and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Interested in joining us for a conversation? Send AMA an email (agwiazdowski@ama.org) to learn more.
Listen to AMA's Marketing / And Podcast (https://www.ama.org/marketing-and-podcast-with-bennie-f-johnson/)
###
About the American Marketing Association (AMA)
As the largest chapter-based marketing association in the world, the AMA is trusted by marketing and sales professionals to help them discover what is coming next in the industry. The AMA has a community of local chapters in more than 70 cities and 350 college campuses throughout North America. The AMA is home to award-winning content, PCM® professional certification, premiere academic journals, and industry-leading training events and conferences. More at https://www.ama.org.
Amy Gwiazdowski
American Marketing Association
agwiazdowski@ama.org