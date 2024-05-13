BITE INTO A FREE SLIDER ON NATIONAL SLIDER DAY WITH KRYSTAL
Brand offers a free slider with every purchase on May 15ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal, the original quick-service restaurant chain of the South, is serving up a juicy offer on National Slider Day.
Guests will receive a free Original or Cheese Krystal with any purchase on Wednesday, May 15. Krystal sliders have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932.
“Providing our guests a free slider on National Slider Day is a token of our appreciation for their loyalty throughout the past 90 years,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants. “We look forward to honoring our roots of providing high-quality food at an affordable price and celebrating our iconic slider with our guests.”
The Krystal slider is grilled to perfection and topped with diced onions, mustard, and a slice of dill pickle, served on a signature steamed bun. The May 15 offer is available with any purchase in store and online. To redeem the National Slider Day offer in store, guests must ask for it at the register or at the drive-thru window. For guests ordering online, they must enter SLIDERDAY. The offer is valid for one redemption per customer per visit.
The value offering doesn’t end there, in honor of National Hamburger month, Krystal is celebrating with the Krystal Burger Meal Deal for only $4.99! Want to have Krystal right at your fingertips? Join Club Krystal by texting GIMME to 94258 to join the club.
For more information on Krystal’s menu offerings and locations, visit https://krystal.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To download Krystal’s application on the Apple App Store, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/krystal/id1577457805 or on the Google Play Store, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.krystal.
Offer valid only on May 15, 2024 at participating locations, while supplies last during lunch and dinner hours only. Limit one per customer, per visit.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.
Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2023, the company was named Best Late-Night Fast Food by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com