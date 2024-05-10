The Conscious Beauty Collective Expands through Innovative Pop-Ins in Brooklyn, Miami and Palm Springs

A curated assorted of Conscious Beauty Collective brands on the pop-in shelf

New retail concept launches in partnership with small businesses

The future of indie beauty is collaboration: we are stronger as a collective than on our own. Small brands showcasing their products in non-traditional retail channels allows them to get noticed.” — Lynn Power

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on their successful pop-up format, the Conscious Beauty Collective is now launching another innovative product – the CBC Pop-In – to gain even more visibility and scale for their participating indie beauty & wellness brands. Inspired by and modeled after the iconic Coca-Cola retail refrigerator, the CBC Pop-In is a turnkey shelf display of 6-12 beauty brands that can be easily “popped in” to an existing retail partner’s environment. The CBC pays rent for the space and provides the products and shelving for easy installation.

The ​​Conscious Beauty Collective is a group of conscious beauty & wellness brands led by haircare brand MASAMI. The CBC launched in 2022 in San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria for 3 months, then moved to Natick Mall outside of Boston for the holidays in 2022. The CBC then moved to Southern California at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga from April - June 2023 and has most recently been in downtown Palm Springs, CA from Sept 2023 - April 2024.

“While we love having our own pop-up store, the idea of extending our reach even further through retail partnerships is alluring,” said Lynn Power, Founder of MASAMI & the Conscious Beauty Collective. “We’re able to get even more momentum by aligning with boutique retailers looking for products that meet their ethos.”

The CBC has secured 3 pop-ins to date. The first is with Remedies Herb Shop in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. The store’s owner, Cheryl Boiko has been in her location for a decade and has been looking to inject some fresh energy and news into the space. Cheryl says, “The Conscious Beauty Collective is the perfect solution for me. I love that all of the brands are good for you and good for the environment, so we’re very much aligned on our values.” Participating brands in the Remedies Herb Shop x Conscious Beauty Collective Pop-In include Cecile’s Bath & Body, Chuda Skincare, Glow Botanica by Hormone University, Immunocologie, HEAR ME RAW, Isle de Nature, MASAMI, Modern Age Skin, Reap & Glow, Scentfluence, Skinergy and Well & Wonder.

The CBC and Remedies are hosting a launch event to meet the founders of the CBC brands on May 22 from 6-8. All are welcome to attend. Details and RSVP are here.

The second pop-up will be at Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions, a wellness center that’s been providing premium vitamin infusions and IV’s for over a decade to help boost energy levels, stimulate the immune system, help with everyday stress, jet lag and sleep problems. According to General Manager, Erik Severson, “The partnership with the CBC allows us to offer even more of a spa-like experience to our customers. They are proactive about their health and look for products that are clean. It’s a great fit.” The pop-up will start June 1 and will support 6-8 brands including MASAMI, Sumbody, Isle de Nature, Karavie, Olecea Beaute and Veriphy Skincare.

The third pop-in is with CBC brand, ADORAtherapy, who is expanding from their Asheville, NC store to open a second store in Miami. The ADORAtherapy store is located in the trendy Wynwood neighborhood and is scheduled to open in June 2024. The CBC will be taking over a section of the store for 3 months starting in July and will house approximately 20 CBC brands including MASAMI, Auvê Beauty, Corsica Scents, Day + West, Earth & Halo, Empress Naturals, Isle de Nature, Lunaescent, OLITA, PURR skincare, Safo Hair, Scentfluence and Simply This skincare.

Laura McCann, Adoratherapy founder says, “Miami is booming right now, especially for clean beauty. We’re excited to bring ADORAtherapy’s chakra based intentional healing fragrances to Miami and support the Conscious Beauty Collective. Having the CBC in our shop was a no-brainer – it helps us create more excitement, more awareness and more education by having other like-minded brands join us. Lynn adds: “The future of indie beauty is collaboration: we are stronger as a collective than on our own, and small brands showcasing their products in non-traditional retail channels allows them to claim their uniqueness in a sea of retail sameness.”

The Conscious Beauty Collective will continue to look for new and innovative ways to showcase the CBC brands, and will be expanding the pop-in experiences all across the U.S. in 2024 and beyond.

About Conscious Beauty Collective:

The Conscious Beauty Collective is THE indie beauty and wellness roadshow. Follow us on Instagram @consciousbeautycollectiveshop.

About MASAMI:

MASAMI is clean premium haircare infused with Mekabu, a Japanese ocean botanical that’s all about weightless hydration. MASAMI’s line consists of shampoo, conditioner, shine serum, styling cream, a sustainable fast drying hair towel and a scalp scrubber. Learn more at lovemasami.com and follow us @lovemasamihair.

CBC at Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn

453 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

CBC at Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

242 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

CBC at Adoratherapy in Wynwood

230 NW 25th Street, Miami Florida, 33127