Instruction of the Leader of the Nation on prevention and elimination of the consequences of natural disasters

TAJIKISTAN, May 10 - On May 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave instructions to the Prime Minister of the country, the heads of relevant ministries and agencies, the chairman of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, the chairmen of Sughd and Khatlon provinces and cities and districts to take necessary measures to prevent and eliminate the consequences of natural disasters, such as heavy rains, hailstorms, floods and rock falls on mountain roads, and warn people about these dangers.

It was emphasized that today and in the next few days, unfavorable weather conditions and natural disasters are expected in various regions, especially in the mountainous and northern regions.