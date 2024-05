Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Restraint, Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1003080

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: May 10th, 2024, at 1224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2451 Westminster West Rd, Westminster, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: David Clark

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

VICTIM: Richard Todd

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On May 10th, 2024, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Westminster West Road in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont, to a report of an individual being held down by David Clark (72) of Westminster.

Vermont State Police investigation determined that 72-year-old David Clark Unlawfully Restrained Richard Todd on his property. Clark was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

Clark was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov