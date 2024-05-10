Friday, May 10

Down payment on home out of reach as Clark County’s high rents challenge middle-income family

Much attention has focused on how Washington’s housing crisis has affected low-income families, but it also hurts middle-class families…Middle-class families find themselves in a pinch, said Mike Wilkerson, who teaches a real estate class at Portland State University and is the director of analytics at ECOnorthwest, a Portland-based economic consulting firm. “Those households aren’t able to save for down payments, particularly, let’s say, over the last several decades,” Wilkerson said. “The price of homes has increased, so the amount you need to save for a down payment just becomes larger and larger.” Continue reading at The Columbian. (Amanda Cowan)

Can’t keep up with Seattle-area rising food prices? You’re not alone

After four years of high food inflation, many Seattle residents are struggling to afford groceries. In a city where the well-offs have their pick of the best foods and produce at organic and specialty stores, food costs are among the highest in the country. At the other end, people living close to the poverty line are cutting back on meals, buying cheaper processed food or going to food banks. In between, many are feeling the squeeze at varying degrees. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ivy Ceballo)

Washington one step closer toward $1.2B to broaden internet reach

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved Washington’s initial proposal for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. The approval means Washington can request access to its allocation of BEAD funding — over $1.2 billion. The state can also start implementing the BEAD program, according to the NTIA. The BEAD program, as stated by the news release, is a $42.5 billion state grant program through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law to provide everyone in the country access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet. Continue reading at MyNorthwest. (Comcast)

Axios

Seattle’s not the lure it once was for college grads

Capital Press

Climatologists expect La Nina to return before summer ends

Columbian

Catholic church is stonewalling sex abuse investigation, Washington attorney general says

Washingtonians have $31 million in unclaimed tax refunds. How to file by May 17 deadline

Everett Herald

Everett substitute judge faces discipline for forged ‘joke’ document

Biden weighs in on Boeing lockout of firefighters in Everett, elsewhere

Low Chinook runs endanger prime fishing rivers in Snohomish County

High Country News

Killing one owl to save another

Indian Country Today

140 tribal leaders testified in the Capitol

Kitsap Sun

Unemployment claims in Washington increased last week

Poulsbo already expanding city’s innovative plan to address addiction, housing

New WSF leader aims to flip the script with success stories and worker empowerment (Nance)

News Tribune

Private firm used space in Pierce County Clerk’s Office rent free for more than 30 years

‘Renting down.’ One local city is pursuing market-rate apartments to ease housing crunch

Letter: Manuel Ellis’ death proved it: ‘Excited delirium’ is on over-used cop-out

Opinion: After 20 years in WA prison, county jail is still a different kind of hell

Northwest Asian Weekly

‘Inspire Inclusion’ this International Women’s Day

Olympian

President Biden (and a whole lot of traffic snarls) arrives in Puget Sound today

Port Townsend Leader

New principal announced for high school

Puget Sound Business Journal

Microsoft retakes spot as Washington’s top corporate giver

Alaska Airlines gets high marks in passenger satisfaction survey

The Playbook: The surprising new twist in the remote-work debate

Seattle Times

Editorial: Cellphones are a threat to learning, so where are the adults?

Spokesman Review

Plans to build solar farm in Whitman County scrapped

Underground fire still burning in a landfill on Eastern State Hospital nearly a year after Gray fire

Tri-City Herald

High-tech lettuce farm debuts in east Pasco. Giant greenhouse officially opens

New flight being added to Tri-Cities. It’s because of this popular U.S. destination

‘It will cause a storm.’ Elected Franklin officials investigated for criminal conspiracy

WA State Standard

Washington AG investigating Catholic Church’s role in clergy sex abuse

As millions lose federal help to pay for internet, some areas aim to fill the gap

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Migrants staying in Central District park cleared out

Three new incidents involving Boeing planes in just two days

Former Seattle student wins settlement against Seattle Public Schools

Are Washington teachers safe? Investigation reveals problem of violence against teachers

Traffic study to be done at Renton intersection where 4 people were killed in horrific crash

KUOW Public Radio

Seattle stayed cool in April while the planet felt record heat

Missed chemo treatments, water-crossed lovers separated: Washington state’s broken ferry system (Nance)

KXLY (ABC)

Coeur d’Alene police release video capturing racial slur incident

Catholic diocese in Spokane, others subpoenaed over handling of sexual abuse cases

Investigation finds Spokane Valley Councilman engaged in intimidating behavior toward staff

NW Public Radio

Community speaks of gap in HIV care, testing in Pierce County

Cascadia Daily News

PeaceHealth clinicians push for historic union vote

Crosscut

The protest hike that stopped an Olympic coast highway

Washington AG subpoenas Seattle Archdiocese for sex abuse records

MyNorthwest

