10 May 2024

A press briefing was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On May 10, 2024, a press briefing was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan dedicated to upcoming events on the occasion of a significant date - the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, in particular the organization and holding of the International Conference of Ministers of Culture, the opening ceremony of Magtymguly Fragi cultural and park complex in the southern part of Ashgabat and others.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursakhet Shirimov moderated the event. Heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign states and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, foreign and domestic media, attended the meeting.

The year 2024 was declared the year of «Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi», in connection with this, the plan for large-scale celebrations in honor of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Turkmen literature Magtymguly Fragi was confirmed.

During the briefing, it was stated that the inclusion of the collection of manuscripts by Magtymguly Fragi in the International Register of the Memory of the World Programme of the UNESCO on May 24, 2023 indicates international recognition of the poetic and philosophical heritage of Magtymguly Fragi as an invaluable component of the cultural treasure of all humanity. It was also noted that the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi was included in the UNESCO List of Memorable Dates for the period 2024-2025, in addition, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared 2024 the Year of Magtymguly Fragi, which emphasizes the great importance of poetry and thought of the poet in the country and abroad.