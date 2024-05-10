Submit Release
Ukiah Area VFW Post 1900 Hosting Monthly Breakfast Fundraiser May 11

This is a press release from TCH Consulting:

Ukiah Area Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1900

Ukiah area Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1900 (VFW) has been sponsoring a monthly breakfast fundraiser for decades. The next one is Saturday, May 11, 2024, 8 – Noon, Veterans Memorial Hall at 293 Seminary Ave., Ukiah.

Redwood Empire Lions Club volunteers will be catering the breakfast. Cost: $10!

Proceeds go towards veterans’ assistance, maintaining flags at Ukiah cemetery, and many projects the VFW supports, including student scholarships.

They are on Facebook. Questions, call (707) 234-7392.

