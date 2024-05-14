PF Warriors to Showcase Services, Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Efforts at Renowned Respiratory Conference

Dolly Kervitsky, President, PF Warriors Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, PF Warriors PF Warriors

Patient organization to exhibit, meet with experts and potential partners during American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference May 17-22, (Booth #912)

PF Warriors exists for patients, and caregivers. In a disease that is progressive and deadly, providing patients and caregivers with a comprehensive support system is crucial” — Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, CCRC, CNP, President of PF Warriors

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PF Warriors, a non-profit international Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) patient support network, announced today the organization’s activities at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference in San Diego, Calif. May 17-22. At the meeting, which will convene more than 15,000 of the world’s top lung researchers and physicians, PF Warrior’s focus will be on incorporating patient and caregiver voices into every day clinical practice and research to ensure patients, caregivers and families are at the center of efforts to find treatments and a cure. The organization will host a special guest and internationally recognized PF expert in the PF Warriors exhibit booth during the conference.

Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) is a lung disease characterized by uncontrolled scarring that destroys the architecture of the lungs, affecting the ability to effectively exchange oxygen and inhibiting normal breathing. This disease affects 200,000 Americans, with both its incidence and prevalence on the rise, particularly among patients affected by COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to environmental and occupational hazards, such as active-duty military members, Veterans, and first responders.

“PF Warriors exists for patients, and caregivers. In a disease that is progressive and deadly, providing patients and caregivers with a comprehensive support system is crucial,” said Dolly Kervitsky, President of PF Warriors.

Members of the PF Warriors’ executive committee, reflecting the diversity and experiences of the PF community, will attend events throughout the conference including the ATS Public Advisory Roundtable (PAR) event on Saturday, May 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in the Harbor Ballroom (free for patients, caregivers, and medical professionals alike) as well as scientific sessions focused on PF. PF Warriors volunteers will also host the PF Warriors booth (booth #912) at the ATS exhibit hall, alongside PF Warriors’ executive leadership team: Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, and Dolly Kervitsky, President, both well-known advocates in the PF space. Conference exhibit hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 19, 20, and 21.

Renowned PF clinician and researcher, Jeffrey J. Swigris, DO, MS, Professor of Medicine at National Jewish Health, will be present at the booth between 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. He will share with his colleagues and friends the importance of an accurate PF diagnosis and the programs and tools offered by PF Warriors that address crucial psycho-social and well-being needs for patients and caregivers.

“Being at the ATS, for me, means finding opportunities to broaden and improve our understanding of Pulmonary Fibrosis and Interstitial Lung Disease and to ignite efforts that we believe will soon lead us to life-saving treatments,” said Swigris. “Patients and caregivers are central to my work and I am honored that I will be able to be in the PF Warriors booth working alongside volunteers who understand the disease on a personal level.”

Swigris’ extensive research, primarily focused on improving patients' quality of life, has been published in prestigious journals, including those of the ATS such as the American Journal of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine [Swigris’ publications listing can be found here: https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=american+journal+of+pulmonary+and+critical+care+Medicine+and+Jeffrey+Swigris&hl=en&as_sdt=0&as_vis=1&oi=scholart]

"PF Warriors is honored to be a part of the ATS conference and share the work we are doing to improve the lives of patients and caregivers battling a life-altering and debilitating lung condition. Our presence and collaboration with the ATS are critically important to our mission, as the ATS has been a leader in prioritizing patients, their caregivers, and families and places them at the center of all the medical society does," said Dolly Kervitsky, President of PF Warriors.

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is the largest non-profit patient support network, reaching over 20,000 patients, caregivers, providers, and partners affected by fibrotic lung diseases. Our expansive community spans across the U.S. and 14 other countries, offering resources, educational programs, and peer-to-peer support for caregivers and patients alike. Our comprehensive, multi-lingual, patient-centered programs focus on building a supportive community. This includes monthly educational events featuring world experts discussing topics important to patients and their families, online support group meetings, and social media communities. PF Warriors is dedicated to providing hope and a supportive community to help patients and families living with pulmonary fibrosis. To learn more and become a member for free, visit https://pfwarriors.com.