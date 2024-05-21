Idencia Launches Re-Architecture of Flagship Software and Rebrands For Continued Growth

Customers and prospects benefit from improved performance, modernized UI and base code longevity with the rebuilding of the software from the ground up.

I’m extremely excited to be releasing this new and improved Idencia for our customers. Initial reactions have been positive with many looking forward to this update.” — Jillian Guthrie

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc. today announced the release of their new and improved re-architecture of their flagship precast concrete product data tracking software in addition to the renaming of the software.

The software has been known as Idencia, moving forward Idencia, Inc.’s flagship offering will be known as Idencia OneSource™.

With the release of the re-architecture, customers are going to see performance improvements as well as a whole new look and feel for the product. A few of the new benefits include:

- Updated UI: New look and feel of the mobile app and management portal

- Bug fixes: Syncing issues, import sheet inconsistencies and more

- Improved ease-of-use: Faster syncing, larger buttons, better user flows

Over 100 precast producers and global projects rely on Idencia every day to operate their production smoothly and efficiently. This update to the software is going to help Idencia, Inc. to release more features that provide increased value to the industry.

Jillian is the Product Owner and Solution Specialist at Idencia, Inc. and has been overseeing the re-architecture development with the development team alongside Tracy Johnson, COO at Idencia, Inc.

”Jillian, Tracy and our development team have been working hard on the re-architecture for some time and we look forward to its release. We have big things in store on our product roadmap that I look forward to sharing with the industry soon.” - Jeff Pollock

For more information on Idencia OneSource, please reach out to the Idencia, Inc. sales team: sales@idencia.com

About Idencia OneSource

Idencia OneSource is the software solution for precast concrete producers to easily track their products from start to finish. The tool offers informational dashboards and auto-generated reports for quick insights into production. These metrics help precast producers produce more efficiently and cost-effectively.

About Idencia, Inc.

Idencia, Inc. (Manchester, NH) offers Idencia OneSource, a product data tracking service that advances productivity in the manufacture, construction and maintenance of products used in public infrastructure. The company sells to manufacturers of precast concrete, prestressed concrete and steel products throughout North America, Europe and Australia.