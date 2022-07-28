Idencia and MH Pro! Offer Integrated Services for Precast Concrete

With products set up in MH Pro!, precast manufacturers can track data for each product through manufacturing, yarding, shipping and beyond.

BEVERLY, MA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc. (“Idencia”) and FBE Associates, Inc. (“FBE”, purveyor of MH Pro! take-off software) jointly announced today that they have established a working partnership to integrate MH Pro! with Idencia’s data tracking software for precast concrete manufacturers. The integration will allow users to track products designed in MH Pro! through the manufacturing process… and beyond.

MH Pro! is used to speed the take-off and drawing generation for structures in waste water and storm run-off systems. MH Pro! uses its Automated Stacking routine, a patented software, to create “best practice” designs for the manufacture of manholes and catch basins . Idencia is used to track data about the manufacture, storage, shipment and management of precast concrete products. The integration allows for the application of product properties which are created in MH Pro! to be directly uploaded into the Idencia data tracking system. This creates greater accuracy for the user and eliminates double entry of the same data into both systems.

Pat Race, President of FBE, remarked about the partnership: “Having our customers gain more benefits from the transfer of data from MH Pro! to Idencia fits with FBE’s goal of improving the processes that lead to efficiently designed and accurately built structures for companies that manufacture drainage and waste water systems.”

Jeff Pollock, Idencia CEO, added: “Our mission at Idencia is to help construction product manufacturers achieve full potential. A big part of delivering on this promise is achieved by cooperating with other software providers to provide a seamless experience for our common customers. We are very pleased to partner with FBE Associates to help make precasters more productive!”

MH Pro! and Idencia report that they are already working with customers to create a seamless integration. Lee’s Precast (Aberdeen, MS) and Cuz Concrete (Arlington, WA), two common customers, are integrating data created in MH Pro! into their Idencia systems.

For more information, please contact: Jeffrey M. Pollock, Idencia CEO, at jpollock@idencia.com; or Pat Race, President, FBE Associates, at patrace@fbe-inc.com.

About Idencia

Idencia, Inc. (Beverly, MA) offers the Idencia system, a product tracking service that advances productivity in the manufacture, construction and maintenance of products used in public infrastructure. The company sells to manufacturers of precast concrete, pre-stressed concrete and steel products throughout North America, Europe and Australia.

Idencia, Inc.

100 Cummings Center Drive STE 109 D

Beverly, MA 0191

978-212-7014

About FBE Associates

FBE Associates, Inc. (Bay City, MI) provides MH Pro! to over 60 customers in North America and Australia. FBE creates an important Intellectual Property for its customers in the form of a customer specific database. MH Pro! then uses information in that database and data about individual structures to create several possible “best-practice-stacks” that can be used to determine the design of an individual structure. One click and a structure design is ready for Submittal and Shop drawing generation. Other reports and Add-ons, notably Quotation, increase the scope of the value of MH Pro! to its customers.

FBE Associates, Inc.

513 N. Madison Ave STE 101

Bay City, MI 48708

989-894-2785