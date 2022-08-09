Precast Concrete Concepts Signs on as Idencia Reseller

Idencia adds new reseller to deliver data tracking to the precast concrete market.

The Idencia system can be designed to serve any precast manufacturer’s needs, and the capabilities are endless.” — Nelson Fulcher, Principal, Precast Concrete Concepts

BEVERLY, MA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc. (Idencia) announced today that Precast Concrete Concepts (Lewisville, NC) has signed on as a reseller of its product data tracking system. This is the fifth reseller to join the Idencia ecosystem.

Precast Concrete Concepts (PCC) is a consulting firm owned by Nelson Fulcher, an entrepreneur with more than 22 years of experience in all aspects of highway construction and an additional 14 years as the owner/operator of a precast plant and construction company. He also contributes significantly to the National Precast Concrete Association, currently serving on the Transportation Infrastructure Products Committee in his third committee role with the association.

Fulcher has a long relationship with Idencia. His company was one of precast manufacturers that tested the Idencia system for the North Carolina Department of Transportation in 2014 as it considered requiring RFID tracking of products from its precast vendors. Based on his work and the testing of others, the NC DOT made the decision to proceed with Idencia.

Jeff Pollock, Idencia CEO, said this about Mr. Fulcher and Precast Concrete Concepts: “We are delighted to work with Nelson and PCC. He brings extensive experience and is innovative in his approach to solving problems. We apply a consultative approach in our selling, so Nelson will be a great fit and excellent source of knowledge for the industry.”

Mr. Fulcher added: I’m very excited to be working with Idencia again. The system is a perfect fit with PCC’s innovative products like Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) and the patent pending Sea Wall Extension System. What impresses me about Idencia is the system can be designed to serve any precast manufacturer’s needs, and the capabilities are endless. Idencia gives PCC one more tool in our toolbox when a precast manufacture contacts us with production, Quality Control, inventory, and shipping issues. I believe FHWA & DOTs will be mandating data collection and RFID tags in the very near future.

For more information, please contact: Jeffrey M. Pollock, CEO; jpollock@idencia.com.

About Idencia

Idencia, Inc. (Beverly, MA) offers the Idencia system, a product tracking service that advances productivity in the manufacture, construction and maintenance of products used in public infrastructure. The company sells to manufacturers of precast concrete, pre-stressed concrete and steel products throughout North America, Europe and Australia.

About Precast Concrete Concepts

Precast Concrete Concepts is a consulting firm dedicated to the precast industry owned by Nelson Fulcher. After nearly four decades of hands-on production and project management, he launched the next chapter of his career as a consultant and product developer for precast concrete industry. Whether it’s navigating through the DOT, analysis of plant best practices, planning bridge construction, budgeting materials, or installation, Nelson has the experience to get it done quickly, efficiently, and correctly.

