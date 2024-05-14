GF Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Brian Goodman as Director of Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, an established leader within the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, is proud to announce the newest appointment to its executive team, Brian Goodman, as the Director of Development. With over a decade of experience, he brings invaluable expertise and a proven track record of achievements.
Brian began his career in hotels, specializing in Business Intelligence and Revenue Management with many notable ownership and development groups. These experiences paved the way and laid the foundation for him to cultivate his career within the industry. Before joining GF Hotels & Resorts, Brian was Director of Strategy & Investments at a prominent hotel management company, overseeing a portfolio of over one hundred properties. In this role, he spearheaded various responsibilities encompassing corporate strategy, acquisitions, development, investments, and corporate finance, establishing himself as a respected leader in the field. His multifaceted background uniquely positions him to drive growth and success in his new role.
At GF Hotels & Resorts, Brian will serve as a key player in expanding the company's third-party management portfolio. He will work closely with the senior leadership team to devise strategies aimed at enhancing asset value for current and future clients, leveraging his extensive history and industry insights to drive results.
As a proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Brian has earned recognition for his unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions to the hospitality real estate and management field. Brian has been invited as a featured panelist at various commercial real estate investment conferences, where he has shared his wealth of knowledge with industry peers. When he is not immersed in the hospitality realm, you can often find him rooting for his beloved New York Yankees in his home state.
Please join in welcoming Brian Goodman to the GF Hotels & Resorts team and wishing him continued success and growth in his new leadership role.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 170 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Candice Kochenour
WW Hospitality Marketing
+1 215-972-2741
