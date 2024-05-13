Stockwell Elastomerics Launches New Website

Stockwell Elastomerics website homepage Stockwell Elastomerics new logo Stockwell Elastomerics new banner logo

Stockwell Elastomerics announces the launch of its new website with a new design and navigation to better present its services to engineers and designers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics announces the launch of a new website, https://www.stockwell.com, featuring a bold new visual design and updated, enhanced navigation. This new website also features a new company logo and tagline, “Experts in Silicone Gasket Solutions”. The website continues to provide the strong technical information that engineers and designers need to find the right materials and products for advanced technology projects.

“Stockwell Elastomerics has long been a leader providing engineers with the technical information they need to make better design and manufacturing decisions,” said Dan Shanahan, Director of Applications Engineering. “Our new website builds upon this tradition while making it easier for engineers to find what they’re looking for, including information about products that Stockwell Elastomerics makes and will start making.”

The new Stockwell Elastomerics website introduces a revamped menu system that should make it easier for visitors to find information about material, capabilities, and products such as custom gaskets and pads. Engineers can still easily find the technical data sheets they need along with tech tips and the frequently updated Elastomerics Blog.

About Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Stockwell Elastomerics, a leading custom gasket manufacturer, provides high performance gaskets and materials, using silicone rubber, fluorosilicone, and similar high-performance elastomers to solve design and manufacturing challenges. Its customer base includes companies in the North American technology sector who utilize the company's innovation and responsiveness to bring their products to market more quickly. Key markets include medical diagnostic equipment, ruggedized portable devices, aerospace and defense, airflow management, alternative energy, and analytical instrumentation. The company became an ESOP in 2017. Stockwell Elastomerics is ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR registered. For complete information on Stockwell Elastomerics' products, manufacturing capabilities and industries served, please visit https://www.stockwell.com.

