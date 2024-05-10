The Vance Law Firm Hosts 2nd Annual Show at the Shed - Free Event Featuring Paul Teutul Sr.

The Vance Law Firm presents the 2nd Annual Show at the Shed, a free community event celebrating the world of custom motorcycles.

The Vance Law Firm presents the 2nd Annual Show at the Shed, a free community event celebrating the world of custom motorcycles.

We're excited to welcome Paul Teutul Sr. as our special guest this year! It's a great way to bring back motorcycle enthusiasts and showcase the talent and creativity of custom builders.” — Stewart Vance, founding partner at The Vance Law Firm.

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts and Montgomery residents! The Vance Law Firm presents the 2nd Annual Show at the Shed, a free community event celebrating the world of custom motorcycles. This year's event features a special guest appearance by Paul Teutul Sr., star of the TV show American Chopper. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Paul Sr. in person, get his autograph, and take a personal photo with him.

The Vance Law Firm is happy to share that we're partnering with the Heart of Alabama Food Bank for this event. As a token of our commitment to the Montgomery community, we will donate $5 to support hunger relief efforts for every registered attendee. Participation in this event is not just about motorcycles; it's about making a difference in our community.

Save the date for Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Union Station Train Shed at 300 Water St., Montgomery, AL 36104. Prepare to be amazed by the craftsmanship and ingenuity of custom motorcycle builders from across the Southeast as they compete for the title of "Show at the Shed Champion."

The Show at the Shed is more than just a motorcycle display; it's an interactive experience. Meet the builders, hear their stories, and examine their rides. Dive into the world of custom motorcycles and explore the displayed bikes, each inspired by the builder's passion. Dedicated motorcycle parking will be available for those arriving on two wheels.

Rock out to live music by The Velcro Pygmies, known for their high-energy performances. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the onsite food trucks.

"We're excited to welcome Paul Teutul Sr. as our special guest this year! It's a great way to bring back motorcycle enthusiasts and showcase the talent and creativity of custom builders,” said Stewart Vance, founding partner at The Vance Law Firm. “This event allows us to celebrate our love of motorcycles and support the Heart of Alabama Food Bank in the fight against hunger."

The Show at the Shed offers the opportunity to connect with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts. Don't miss the chance to be part of this community; enter now for a chance to win prizes and join the day's festivities. Visit ShowAtTheShed.com for more information.

About The Vance Law Firm

Located in Montgomery, Alabama, The Vance Law Firm is dedicated to helping injured individuals throughout the state. They focus exclusively on plaintiffs' personal injury cases, standing up for the rights of those harmed by negligence. With a proven track record of success in litigation and negotiation, the firm has earned a reputation for strong advocacy and securing favorable outcomes for its clients. The Vance Law Firm is committed to giving back to the Montgomery community by participating in various initiatives and charitable events. To learn more, visit www.vancelawfirm.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

###