Mariposa Technologies Inc to integrate American Heart Association Digital Science

NAPA, CA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napa, CA, May 14, 2024 – Today, as many as 44 million Americans care for more than 10 million elderly and disabled friends and relatives. Nearly 70 percent of seniors will receive such help sometime during their old age-usually at home (Sources: National Alliance on Caregiving, AARP) . Coordinating the array of caregivers, personal care assistants and home care agencies, home health aids, family and friends involved in enabling seniors to age in place safely and comfortably is challenging at best. Mariposa Technologies Inc. helps families overcome these challenges by enabling them and their personal caregivers and others involved in ensuring a senior’s health and wellness to better collaborate in delivering care.

The Mariposa platform is unique in its intuitive, senior-centric approach to allowing the range of people involved in a senior’s wellness to be engaged in their care, and in ensuring that seniors retain ownership and control over this information as they age. It helps align seniors, their families and caregivers on the senior’s care needs, clarify who is on-point for addressing them, and easily schedule and monitor their fulfillment. Families can easily collaborate with one of Mariposa’s participating home care agency partners to develop their senior’s care plan, request a caregiver, and manage their care. By facilitating alignment among all involved in a senior’s care and wellness, the app provides families with a sense of relief that their senior is being well cared for, improves seniors’ health outcomes, and increases everyone’s satisfaction with the experience.

With cardiovascular disease the #1 cause of death among people 65 and older, (Source: CDC, National Vital Statistics System), a focus on heart health is key for seniors’ quality of life. As a result, Mariposa Technologies Inc has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology and Innovation Innovators’ Network, which is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions. And the Mariposa platform now incorporates American Heart Association’s CarePlans, content and science-based health management plans.

The American Heart Association has defined ideal cardiovascular health based on eight common risk factors, Life's Essential 8®, that people can improve through lifestyle changes: smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol, sleep and blood pressure. The Association’s CarePlans present actions people can take to improve their Life’s Essential 8 factors and are designed so that any person can work toward improved health. The actions are not expensive or difficult and even modest improvements to these factors can make a big difference.

“Every person deserves the opportunity for a full and healthy life. The Association’s science-based CarePlans leverage best-in-class science from the American Heart Association, with the aim of improving health education and health engagement,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University.

“We are thrilled to incorporate the American Heart Association’s evidence-based care plans and content to increase the intelligence of the Mariposa platform and enable seniors, their families and our participating senior care partners to better work together and drive improved heart health outcomes” – Jim Lightsey, Founder & CEO

About Mariposa Technologies, Inc – Mariposa Technologies, Inc designs technology and tools to make life better at every stage. Our consumer-driven mobile and web solution orchestrates and integrates the network of services and support that help seniors age in place safely and comfortably.

The Mariposa platform is free to consumers for planning and coordinating care. It is available on a subscription basis to homecare agencies, senior living communities and advisors to collaborate with seniors and their loved ones on care planning and to schedule, deliver and manage needed personal care services.

