Four Maryland HS Seniors Honored as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars

May 10, 2024

BALTIMORE (May 10, 2024) – Four Maryland students are among this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars, an annual program that honors the nation’s top-performing high school students in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Maximilian P. Belyanstev and Angelina Xu, Richard Montgomery High School (Montgomery County); Mingni L. Dong, Dulaney High School (Baltimore County); and Minaal A. Khwaja, Wicomico High School (Wicomico County) are among the 161 high school seniors nationwide selected for the honor by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

“We could not be more proud that four of our state’s brightest students have achieved this prestigious honor,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Our scholars exemplify excellence in Maryland public education.”

Since 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has recognized and honored some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts, and expanded in 2015 to honor students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Each year, up to 161 students are selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars. Thirteen Maryland students were semifinalists this year.

For more information, visit www.ed.gov/psp.

