ZKTeco USA Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program
ZKTeco USA’s BioPack interfaces with LenelS2’s OnGuard access control security systemALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco USA today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). ZKTeco USA’s BioPack interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system and brings the use of facial & palm authentication with our Omni Series All-In-One devices via BioPack.
“ZKTeco USA has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. BioPack allows OnGuard users the ability to implement cutting-edge biometric authentication,” said John Marchioli, OAAP product management, LenelS2. “We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.”
“BioPack now provides support for the future of biometrics authentication with our industry-leading palm and face authentication and brings it to one of the industry's most reputable and top providers of security solutions in LenelS2’s OnGuard system,” states Manish Dalal, President & Founder of ZKTeco USA.
BioPack version 4.0 is now certified with LenelS2 OnGuard versions 8.1 and 8.2.
Prata Khadilkar
ZKTeco USA
prata.k@zktecousa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube