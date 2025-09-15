ZKTeco USA Redefines Access Control at GSX 2025

ZKTeco USA Logo

Leading GA-based security manufacturer will showcase scalable cloud-based access control software and a full line of hardware at GSX 2025.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZKTeco USA, a leading provider of biometric verification and access control technology, today announced the company will be highlighting its full portfolio of access control solutions ranging from its multi-tech standalone readers, metal detectors, optical turnstiles, Torus key cabinets, visitor management, and new scalable cloud-based access control software - Cielo365 at GSX 2025 (booth #3047) in New Orleans September 29th – October 1st. The company’s newly released cloud-based access control software platform, Cielo365 will be on display and enables customers to easily transition from an on-premise solution to a cloud-based system. The new software supports legacy ZKTeco devices and is compatible with existing access control hardware including Omni Series standalone readers, Pro Series panels, and SpeedFace. Cielo365 has a new mobile app available that offers users remote management capabilities that include opening and closing doors, adding/removing users, viewing sites, reporting, and real-time notifications.“We are excited to personally meet with our customers and offer one on one live demonstrations of our forward-thinking access control solutions at GSX,” states Manish Dalal, President at ZKTeco USA. “We pride ourselves on providing greater choice to customers looking to elevate their security by offering flexible, cost-effective solutions to control access and monitor their locations globally.”Attendees will be able to view live demonstrations at booth #3407 of ZKTeco’s wide array of products including standalone biometric readers such as the Omni Series (Omni 20 and 30), EP Series, SpeedFace Series (SF1008-WP, SF1005V) along with the AtlasCloud access control hardware and software solutions. The Omni standalone reader controller is the perfect solution for end users looking for one access control system that can do it all. The Omni 30 standalone reader control can also act as an intercom with SIP based-calling that includes one-way video and two-way audio communication in addition to offering access control and visitor management. It easily integrates with Cielo365 and Torus key cabinets creating a seamless user experience. Both the Omni 30 and The Omni 20, multi-biometric readers offer versatility and are one of the most rugged and reliable door readers on the market. Combining palm and face authentication empowers end users to better protect their assets and premises with precision, efficiency, and reliability – all from one device. In addition, ZKTeco continues to raise the bar in seamless integrations and offers customers the ability to integrate Cielo365 with Hanwha Vision’s and Digital Watchdog’s video surveillance cameras.The FMD Pro 2.0 ferrous metal detector, a lightweight state-of-the-art security screening solution designed to detect metallic objects carried or concealed by perpetrators, will be showcased at the ZKTeco booth. In addition, ZKTeco’s optical turnstiles (MARS S100, SBTL7000/7200, and SBTL 8000/8200 will be highlighted. Both the FMD Pro 2.0 and optical turnstiles offer a 5-year warranty; making it an easy choice for customers.ZKTeco’s Visitor Management Solution - MySmartGuard+ will also be on display and designed to streamline the visitor screening process. The cloud-based software platform creates pre-scheduled appointments where visitors receive text messages with a QR code to gain access. Visitors can pre-register off site with the self-registration feature to save time or check in manually. The visitor management system also offers delivery assistance for packages by notifying employees when a package is dropped off.ZKTeco USA understands the needs of the market and is redefining the access control industry with disruptive technology. Visit booth #3047 at GSX to see the latest in access control hardware and software and learn more about how its standalone readers can be used as an intercom and integrated with visitor management, biometrics & video surveillance systems. ZKTeco USA offers everything needed to streamline an organization's access control, whether it’s across a single facility or multiple sites.For further information on ZKTeco’s solutions, visit www.zktecousa.com About ZKTeco USAZKTeco USA, headquartered in Atlanta, GA is a globally renowned enterprise focused on delivering biometric verification and access control technology designed to help make the world a more secure place, protect assets and improve operational efficiency. The company has been bringing this vision to light and revolutionizing the access control market one door at a time. ZKTeco USA has been successful in delivering a wide range of robust solutions ranging from RFID & QR code readers; to visitor management, advanced biometrics, and turnstiles. With the most comprehensive product line in the industry that is secure, reliable, and used on over 1 million doors; ZKTeco USA has built trust by delivering customizable solutions and has opened the door to a new Experience Center in NYC for its customers.Recently, the company has expanded its product line to include Cielo365, a robust cloud-based access control software that is disrupting the industry by migrating customers effortlessly to the cloud. The company’s products are installed globally in over 110 countries and sold by a network of over 5,000 resellers and serves a wide variety of vertical markets. This includes retail, schools, churches, fitness centers, healthcare facilities, and any type of commercial building looking to secure its premises.ZKTeco USA provides a one-stop-shop experience for customers as all products are manufactured in-house, which allows for quicker turnaround times and reduced costs. For further information on ZKTeco’s powerful security solutions, visit www.zktecousa.com

