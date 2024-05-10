Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,309 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam, Australia work toward sustainable development of trade

VIETNAM, May 10 -  

SYDNEY – Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm has received a delegation from the Australia Vietnam Business Council (AVBC), discussing ways to step up bilateral cooperation.

AVBC President Dinh Kiem said the recent upgrade of the countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership is a basis for both sides to further enhance joint work across various fields, including trade and investment, education, tourism, innovation, and high technology.

Accompanying the delegation were Australian businesses from many sectors such as education, technology, mergers and acquisitions, tourism, packaging, and recycling, some of which have already established representative offices in Vietnam. They told the diplomat their wish to contribute strengthening bilateral trade relations and people-to-people exchanges.

They said they are willing to collaborate with the embassy to support Vietnamese delegations visiting Australia for work and investment promotion.

In reply, the ambassador proposed that the council further enhance the sides’ business connections, and assist Vietnamese provincial delegations in promoting trade and investment in areas of mutual interest and expertise, such as semiconductor engineer training and clean energy transition.

He suggested the AVBC join Australian states in creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese students studying in Australia. - VNS

You just read:

Vietnam, Australia work toward sustainable development of trade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more