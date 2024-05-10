I-91 North near Coventry mm 163
I-91 northbound near Coventry area, around mm 163, has some loose cows that are creating a traffic hazard. VSP Derby would suggest an alternative route for safer travel if possible. We are working on the hazard at this time.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.
