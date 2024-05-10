I-91 North near Coventry mm 163

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Derby

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

I-91 northbound near Coventry area, around mm 163, has some loose cows that are creating a traffic hazard. VSP Derby would suggest an alternative route for safer travel if possible. We are working on the hazard at this time.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173