Caerus Oil and Gas Partners with Qube Technologies to Advance Sustainable Energy Development and Emissions Monitoring
Caerus Oil and Gas partners with Qube Technologies to deploy advanced continuous monitoring at 50 sites in Colorado’s Piceance Basin.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caerus Oil and Gas is excited to announce its collaboration with Qube Technologies, a milestone in their commitment to sustainable energy development. After a comprehensive pilot, Caerus has decided to deploy Qube's advanced continuous monitoring technology across 50 sites in Colorado’s Piceance basin. This initiative highlights Caerus's dedication to environmental leadership and marks a significant step forward in the adoption of cleaner energy practices.
The pilot phase effectively showcased Qube's technology's ability to perform in actual operational settings, ensuring reliability and effectiveness. This technology will enable Caerus to adhere to the OGMP 2.0 framework—a measurement-based reporting standard aimed at achieving higher levels of emission quantification and mitigation. Specifically, Caerus is targeting Level 4 compliance, which includes detailed source-specific emission reporting and employs various quantification methods to refine methane emission assessments.
This year, Caerus's strategy includes multiple aerial surveys and the deployment of voluntary continuous monitoring at approximately 85 sites, coupled with high-flow sampling to evaluate emissions from specific equipment. This data will enhance Caerus's emissions inventories and contribute to more accurate environmental impact assessments.
With Qube's technology, Caerus can now monitor emissions with higher precision, enhancing their ability to manage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions effectively. "Adopting Qube's sophisticated monitoring solutions significantly advances our environmental objectives," stated Jerry Dismukes, Air Compliance Manager, at Caerus Oil and Gas. "This partnership not only boosts our operational efficiency but also demonstrates our proactive approach to our environmental goals toward stewardship."
Qube Technologies also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "Alex McGregor, CEO at Qube, mentioned, "We are excited to join forces with a company like Caerus Oil and Gas in the Piceance Basin. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to driving environmental stewardship through innovative emissions reduction solutions in the energy sector."
Through this partnership, Caerus Oil and Gas reinforces its role as a leader in promoting sustainable energy solutions and emissions reduction, walking in step with some of the larger players in the industry in the United States for environmental responsibility.
About Qube Technologies
Qube is a Calgary-based technology company that has developed a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with leading operators across Canada and the US and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit www.qubeiot.com for more information.
Alex MacGregor
Qube Technologies Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn