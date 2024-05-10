SDDOT Celebrates 28 Years of 511 Service for South Dakota Traveler

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Contact:

David Huft, Intelligent Transportation Systems Program Manager, 605-773-3358

PIERRE, S.D. – On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will celebrate “511 Day” with 28 years of service to South Dakota citizens and travelers. South Dakota’s 511 traveler information telephone service started as #SAFE (#7223) in November 1996, then became 5-1-1 in 2001. The free service provides real-time travel information 24/7, including incidents, road conditions, closures, construction, and weather forecasts. SDDOT provides a 511 website at https://sd511.org and a mobile app, SDDOT 511, which is available for both iOS and Android users.

On “511 Day”, here is a review of the 511 services SDDOT has provided throughout the years:

25 million https://sd511.org website user engagements;

Over four million phone calls to 511 South Dakota;

Seven million SDDOT 511 mobile app user engagements;

mobile app user engagements; 325 thousand SDDOT 511 mobile app downloads; and,

mobile app downloads; and, Three million My511SD alerts via email or text message.

As the SDDOT gears up for a busy summer construction and travel season, South Dakota citizens can continue to turn to SD511 for all of their traveler information needs.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

