West TN Lane Closures May 8-15, 2024

District 47



DYER COUNTY

SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

On Thursday 4/25/2024 and Friday 4/26/2024 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM, US 412 (SR20) will be CLOSED from L.M. 2.6 to 4.8 to complete beam replacement. A detour will be posted. Traffic will merge into US 51 south to SR 210 to US 412. Traffic will also have the alternate route of using Exit 13 off I-155 to SR 78 southbound to US 51 business westbound. Traffic will remain on US 51 to SR 210 to follow the detour and end at US 412.

DYER COUNTY

SR-181: The resurfacing on SR 181 from SR 104 (L.M. 11.48) to the Lake County Line (L.M. 21.980) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from Chic Road (L.M. 0.00) to SR 181 (L.M. 2.53) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-181: The resurfacing on SR 181 from Lauderdale County Line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 104 (L.M. 11.48) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Barker Road is permanently closed at the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

SR-220 (Church Street)- Weather permitting, SR-220 will be closed Fryday May 10th temporarily for the installation and removal of power lines and poles from LM 13.4 to LM 13.5. No detour is posted for this temporary closure.

OBION COUNTY

Future I-69 (Phase 3): SR 690 (Future I-69) is now open to traffic. Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph in the southbound lanes for the transition onto US51. Crews will continue to work on closed ramps to complete construction.

District 48



CROCKETT COUNTY

US-412 (SR-20) from Birmingham/Lyons Road to US-79 (SR-76): Resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on US-412 (SR-20) will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY



SR 179 from US70 (SR1) to SR76: Resurfacing with Full-Depth Reclamation (FDR) on SR179 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY



SR 222: Monday, March 25 through Monday, June 24. There will be outside lane closures both north and southbound starting from approximately 1600' north of Stanton Somerville RD to the south side of the entrance to the Haywood County Fire Station.

HENDERSON COUNTY



SR 22 from the Chester County line to SR459: In-House resurfacing work will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

MADISON COUNTY



US412 (SR20/Parkway) from I-40 to US70 (SR1): There will be temporary lane closures at various locations on US412/Parkway from I-40 to US70 to repair damaged asphalt.

MADISON COUNTY



US45 Bypass (SR186) from I-40 to Old Humboldt Rd.: Wednesday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on US45 Bypass for crack sealing.

District 49



FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-196 from SR-193 to U.S. 64 (SR-15): Daily, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures with use of flagger operations to perform pavement repairs.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY



US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd. intersection improvement on US 51

(SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY



TDOT District 49 On-Call Concrete Pavement Repair in Shelby County:

Friday, May 10 at 8:00p.m. through Monday, May 13 at 6:00 a.m.:

The two right lanes on eastbound I-40 will be closed at North Watkins Street to perform concrete pavement repair. The “Off” ramp from eastbound I-40 to Watkins will be closed. The “On” ramp from southbound Watkins to eastbound I-40 will be closed. Detours will be provided. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-14 (Austin Peay Highway) from Kerrville-Rosemark Rd. to the Tipton County Line: The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-385 from LM 15.0 to LM 14.0: Wednesday, April 24 through Wednesday, May 1, 8:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m. there will be lane closures both east and westbound for the installation of new cable barrier rail. Only one lane will be closed at a time.

SHELBY COUNTY



I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd): Until June 1, 2024: There will be ongoing temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. And Ketchum Rd. to perform safety improvements and storm drainage installation activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-177 over Wolf River

Nightly 7PM-6AM.: There will be nighttime lane closures North and southbound on Germantown Rd. (SR 177) for the repair of the bridge over the Wolf River. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY



I-55/Crump: Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

TRAFFIC PATTERN



I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project.

I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use and the outside lane will remain closed to the west end of the I-55 Bridge. Wisconsin Avenue is opened. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive is closed. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB is closed. Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina. Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) from Poplar View Pkwy to Eastly Rd: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be at most one lane closed eastbound and westbound SR-57 to perform resurfacing activities.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from near Lamar Ave (SR-4) to Riverdale Rd.: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 175 to perform Resurfacing & Safety Improvements.

SHELBY COUNTY



Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I-240 - MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing Shady Grove Rd. over I 240 in East Memphis until August 30th to begin bridge repairs. I 240 from near Exit 13 (Walnut Grove Rd.) to near Exit 15 (Poplar Ave.) will have a lane closure and shoulder closure for the repair of the Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I 240.

SHELBY COUNTY



Various Routes: DAILY, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along 3rd Street (SR 14) and 2nd Street (SR 3) in Downtown Memphis, Walnut Grove Road (SR 23) from SR 57 to I 240, US 51 (SR 3) from SR 385 to Veterans Parkway and Navy Rd (SR 205) from Veterans Pkwy to Armory Rd. in Millington. For curb ramp installation.

SHELBY COUNTY



SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd) from Poplar Ave. To I-240.: Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures east and westbound on Walnut Grove Rd (SR 23) from Poplar Ave to I-240 for resurfacing activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY



US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

Floating Maintenance



HENDERSON COUNTY

SR-22 from Chester County line to the city limits of Lexington: Beginning May 6 through May 17, there will be daytime lane closures due to milling and paving.

NON-TDOT WORK



SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

ARDOT WORK



SHELBY COUNTY

I-40: Alternating daytime lane closures are scheduled Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 16 for a routine inspection of the Interstate 40 Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River between West Memphis, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Weather permitting, crews will perform inspections in the following locations during these times:

· EB outside lane – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 9

· WB outside lane – 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Daily, Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 16

