BenefitHub Appoints Digital Experience & Media Veteran Jeff Litvack CEO; Founder Seif Saghri Transitions to Vice Chair
I am deeply honored and humbled to join BenefitHub, a company distinguished by its robust momentum, exemplary leadership team and demonstrated history of pioneering groundbreaking solutions.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenefitHub, the global market leader in delivering voluntary benefits and perks to employers and employees, has named Jeffrey (Jeff) Litvack as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Seif Saghri will transition from his current role as CEO to Vice Chairman of the Board.
— Jeffrey Litvack
“My journey, from founding BenefitHub more than 25 years ago to delivering our solutions in 20 countries today, has been extraordinarily rewarding. It’s been a huge privilege to lead this company while serving our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and valued partners,” stated Mr. Saghri. "I am excited to hand the reins over to such an accomplished CEO, and I have great confidence in Jeff and his abilities to lead the business forward into its next chapter of growth. As I step into my new role as Vice Chairman, I look forward to supporting Jeff in an advisory capacity."
Jeff Litvack brings more than 25 years of operational, strategic, and financial expertise in building user communities, creating best-in-class consumer experiences and driving value for customers and shareholders alike. He has held multiple CEO and senior leadership positions at venerable brands, including Adweek, Robb Report, ALM, and the Associated Press. He graduated from Harvard Law School and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. While CEO of Adweek, he was responsible for driving five years of consistent year-over-year double-digit organic growth as well as leading and integrating multiple industry changing competitor acquisitions. At the Associated Press, Mr. Litvack championed the use of transformative technology including building the first news app for the Apple iPhone - AP Mobile - and envisioned and led an industry-wide mobile-first initiative around the $6B circular business. Mr. Litvack is a highly regarded product and technology leader with more than 30 coveted honors and awards for product breakthroughs and industry leadership from The Webby Awards, Apple, IAB and others.
"I am deeply honored and humbled to join BenefitHub, a company distinguished by its robust momentum, exemplary leadership team and demonstrated history of pioneering groundbreaking solutions," stated Mr. Litvack. "I welcome the opportunity to forge a close partnership with Seif in his new capacity as Vice Chairman, and I consider it a privilege to further cultivate his extraordinary legacy and the strong foundation he has laid.”
“The Board is excited to welcome Jeff to serve as CEO and to lead BenefitHub in its next stage of growth. Jeff is a high energy executive with a proven track record of creating compelling digital first consumer experiences through innovative technology, marketing and advertising that will undoubtedly propel BenefitHub to new heights. As an experienced CEO, he is also well positioned to form new partnerships and materially accelerate value creation on behalf of our customers and shareholders,” said Bob Renner, Board Chair.
Mr. Renner continued, “Finally, we thank Seif for his vision, market insight and steady leadership over the course of his 25-year tenure at the company. We are very fortunate to have the benefit of his continued guidance and support as Vice Chairman and welcome him onto the Board.”
About BenefitHub
BenefitHub is the leading cloud-based marketplace and platform for voluntary benefits and perks and is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. Trusted by five of the top ten largest employers in the U.S. and embraced by 32% of Fortune 50 companies, BenefitHub is deployed across more than 15,000 client organizations globally, serving over 14 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of discounts, voluntary benefits, and perks, including millions of discounted event tickets, local deals, restaurant offerings, and special rates on essential services like cell phone plans and auto insurance. The marketplace includes over 300,000 vendor partnerships who enjoy privileged access to, and who connect with, our exclusive network of millions of engaged employees and buyers. BenefitHub is also endorsed and marketed by most of the top employee benefit brokers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.BenefitHub.com.
About Inverness Graham Investments
Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm’s Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses in Healthcare, Tech-Enabled Services / Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm’s Green Light strategy targets tech-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.
Media Contact:
Yasmin Marinaro
BenefitHub
813-675-2200
Yasmin.Marinaro@benefithub.com
Wilson Tong
Inverness Graham
610-722-0300
wtong@invernessgraham.com
PR Department
BenefitHub
email us here