HRM Outlook Magazine Names BenefitHub '2025 Employee Benefits Platform of the Year'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenefitHub , a global leader in employee benefits and lifestyle perks, has earned the prestigious accolade of “Employee Benefits Platform of the Year” for 2025 by HRM Outlook Magazine. This recognition acknowledges the many ways in which BenefitHub improves employee financial and emotional well-being for its exclusive clients and its outstanding role in shaping the future of the employee benefits industry. HRM Outlook’s magazine cover feature is a powerful testament to why BenefitHub is a trusted partner to more than half of the largest employers in the United States. It underscores BenefitHub’s mission to simplify and enhance the way companies provide perks and voluntary benefits to their employees.With a focus on empowering employers to deliver customizable benefits solutions, BenefitHub is credited with helping organizations of all sizes bridge the gap between employee needs and company resources. Its robust technology simplifies benefits administration while enabling employees to access significant savings and personalized perks all through a proprietary and innovative user-friendly platform.“At BenefitHub, we start with a single purpose: to help people,” says Jeffery Litvack, Chief Executive Officer, BenefitHub. “Everything we design—our technology, our user experience, our partnerships—is created with that mission in mind. When we put people first, everything else falls into place.”About BenefitHubBenefitHub is the leading cloud-based marketplace and platform for voluntary benefits and perks and is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. Trusted by five of the top ten largest employers in the U.S. and embraced by 36% of Fortune 50 companies, BenefitHub is deployed across more than 17,000 client organizations globally, serving over 10 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of discounts, voluntary benefits, and perks, including millions of discounted event tickets, local deals, restaurant offerings, and special rates on essential services like cell phone plans and auto insurance. The marketplace includes over 300,000 vendor partnerships who enjoy privileged access to, and who connect with, our exclusive network of millions of engaged employees and buyers. BenefitHub is also endorsed and marketed by most of the top employee benefit brokers in the U.S.About HRM Outlook MagazineHRM Outlook magazine contains all the latest information about the workforce that is necessary to improve the performance of businesses. We hand over various topics, such as talent management, employment law, HR technology, recruitment, diversity, leadership, well-being, etc. This magazine brings quality and good content to every issue, and people find it interesting to read.

