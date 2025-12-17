BenefitHub Recognized in HR Tech Insight's 'Top 10 Employee Benefits Providers 2025' for Redefining Employee Happiness

In 2025 our members have already saved over $76 million!” — Jeffery Litvack, CEO, BenefitHub

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where employee satisfaction is paramount, BenefitHub has been spotlighted once more for its distinct approach to workplace well-being. BenefitHub, a leading global provider of employee benefit and discount marketplaces, has been named one of HR Tech Insight’s " Top 10 Employee Benefits Providers 2025 " in the publication’s latest issue. The feature explores how BenefitHub looks beyond just the software, but maintains focus on what matters most, helping the individuals behind the workforce save money on life’s essentials – reducing financial stress and improving employee wellness.This latest recognition arrives during a period of significant momentum for BenefitHub, marking the fifth major industry recognition received in 2025. This wave of accolades reinforces the trust that major organizations place in BenefitHub. Currently, 16% of the United States’ workforce has access to the platform, with 36% of the Fortune 500 and 5 out of 10 of the United States' largest employers choosing BenefitHub to support their teams.“I’m pleased to accept this recognition on behalf of all of BenefitHub’s employees who align with the single goal of improving the financial health and wellbeing of employees globally," said Jeffrey Litvack, CEO of BenefitHub. " It’s our true honor to help the millions of BenefitHub members live better, more stress-free lives by bringing them exclusive savings on everything from their morning coffee to new appliances to Walt Disney vacations. And the savings really add up – in 2025 our members have already saved over $76 million!”The recognition by HR Tech Insight reinforces the philosophy that drives this trust, moving past the mechanics of a discount marketplace to examine the real-world impact on employee lives. By focusing on meaningful benefits that stretch paychecks and support lifestyle goals, BenefitHub has positioned itself as a partner in financial wellness and personal happiness."The average employee on our platform saves over $2,500 a year," said Litvack. "On a pre-tax basis, that's equivalent to the employer having given that employee a $3,500 raise—at a 30% tax bracket. For an employee earning $70,000, that's a 5% raise—and the core platform is free to the employer. Who wouldn't love that?”Readers interested in understanding how BenefitHub is reshaping the narrative around employee satisfaction can find the full feature in the "Employee Benefits 2025" issue of HR Tech Insight magazine at https://hrtechinsight.com/employee-benefits-2025/ About BenefitHubBenefitHub is the leading cloud-based marketplace and platform for voluntary benefits and perks and is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. Trusted by five of the top ten largest employers in the United States and embraced by 36% of Fortune 50 companies, BenefitHub is deployed across more than 17,000 client organizations globally, serving over 10 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of discounts, voluntary benefits, and perks, including millions of discounted event tickets, local deals, restaurant offerings, and special rates on essential services like cell phone plans and auto insurance. The marketplace includes over 300,000 vendor partnerships who enjoy privileged access to, and who connect with, our exclusive network of millions of engaged employees and buyers. BenefitHub is also endorsed and marketed by most of the top employee benefit brokers in the United States.About HR Tech InsightHR Tech Insight is a leading industry publication dedicated to spotlighting the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in human resources technology. With a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis, HR Tech Insight provides HR professionals, business leaders, and technology experts with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the evolving HR landscape. Its trusted content and annual features, such as the "Employee Benefits 2025" issue, help shape the future of work by highlighting companies and solutions making a meaningful impact.

