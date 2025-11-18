New BenefitHub Intelligence Report Exposes Rising Financial Strain Driving Major Shifts in Employee Spending Habits

BenefitHub Intelligence™ Survey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenefitHub Intelligence ™ on Monday issued its second edition of its Economic Well-Being of U.S. Employees for 2025 , which examines the financial circumstances of U.S. employees and their families. Overall, the report exposes a growing financial strain among U.S. employees that is reshaping their consumer behavior and disrupting normal spending patterns. The data indicates that workers are increasingly operating in “financial defense mode,” cutting non-essential spending and prioritizing basic affordability as economic uncertainty intensifies.The survey, conducted among more than 17,000 employees, show that workers are entering an extended period of heightened financial caution, marked by tighter discretionary spending, increased reliance on value-based purchasing, and rising anxiety around day-to-day affordability. This clear shift toward budgeting and value-shopping signals an urgent call for employers to enhance holistic employee value propositions beyond traditional compensation to alleviate employee’s financial stresses and improve their financial well-being.Key Findings• 50% of respondents report pessimism about the U.S. economy, compared to just 23% who feel optimistic.• 81% expect household expenses to increase, with more than a third predicting significant increases.• Nearly 92% say their financial situation has stayed the same or worsened over the past six months.• 49% have seen their credit card debt increase over the past 6 months with half of these workers seeing significant increases in their credit card debt.Changing Consumer + Employee BehaviorReduced discretionary spending is reshaping multiple spending categories:• Dining out and takeout reductions are the most significant, with 66% cutting back.• Travel frequency dropped for 60% of respondents.• Entertainment, personal care, and electronics are also being deprioritized at high levels.Financial Stress Remains High• Two in three respondents worried multiple times about affording essentials like groceries and household items.• Additionally, 63% expect their shopping habits to become more conservative.Strong Demand for Discounts, Perks, and Employer-Provided Savings ToolsEmployee benefits that reduce everyday costs are becoming mission-critical, not optional:• 6 in 10 employees frequently turn to coupons or discount perks when making purchasing decisions.• 87% say exclusive member discounts — like those from BenefitHub — influence purchase decisions.• While less than 10% of employees don’t use discounts or cash back offers.“The data highlights a critical shift: employees are no longer seeking just benefits — they’re seeking value that shows up in their wallets every day. In this climate, modern employers have to think beyond insurance and retirement and start prioritizing financial accessibility, flexibility, and wellness,” said Jeffrey Litvack, President & CEO, BenefitHub.Implications for EmployersThis year, HR leaders should prioritize:• Financial-wellbeing programs that reduce daily expenses• Total rewards strategies emphasizing affordability and flexibility• Benefits communications to reinforce use and value• Perk-driven savings marketplaces accessible across diverse demographicsFull StudyThe report and data visualizations summarizing the report's findings as well as additional insights comparing results from earlier this year, demographic differences, and more are available here. The study's results are based on an online survey conducted in October and November 2025 of a diverse sample of BenefitHub end users in the United States.About BenefitHub IntelligenceBenefitHub Intelligence™ is the research and insights arm of BenefitHub, the leading cloud-based marketplace and platform for voluntary benefits and perks and is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. BenefitHub provides executive perks to the everyday employee, regardless of company size, worldwide. Trusted by five of the top ten largest employers in the U.S. and embraced by 36% of Fortune 50 companies, BenefitHub is deployed across more than 17,000 client organizations globally, serving over 14 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of discounts, voluntary benefits, and perks, including millions of discounted event tickets, local deals, restaurant offerings, and special rates on essential services like cell phone plans and auto insurance. The marketplace includes over 300,000 vendor partnerships who enjoy privileged access to, and who connect with, our exclusive network of millions of engaged employees and buyers. BenefitHub is also endorsed and marketed by most of the top employee benefit brokers in the U.S.

