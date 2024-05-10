Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Confirms Homicide Investigation in Huron

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Huron Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday in Huron.

Attorney General Jackley said one person has been detained and one person is deceased. There is no further threat to the public.

More details will be released when available.

