HSS Celebrates Earth Day 2024 with Activities Serving the Environment

ROCKAWAY, NJ, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several chapters of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) around the country celebrated Earth Day in April 2024. HSS volunteers and members teamed up to clean adopted parks and streets, plant trees, and revive the local habitats. A few chapters also partnered with local civic bodies and community groups in Earth Day activities.

Central Jersey chapters teamed up with the Edison Health Department in park cleaning. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of children and women HSS volunteers.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc. organized an interfaith tree-planting event, in which the local HSS chapter participated.

HSS North Carolina chapter in association with the global IT firm TCS organized a community cleaning event involving HSS volunteers and the firm’s employees.

In Dublin CA, Mayor Melissa Hernandez kicked off the Dublin Pride Volunteer Day festivities to mark Earth Day. HSS volunteers participated in the park enrichment and landscaping activities, also volunteering for the setup and cleanup of the event.

Families associated with the HSS Bentonville chapter in Arkansas dedicated their Earth Day to cleaning their adopted street, embodying the spirit of environmental responsibility.

HSS volunteers participated in the Earth Day Arbor Day event organized by the City of Mission Viejo CA and planted 120 trees.

In a musical tribute to Mother Earth, a volunteer from Seattle WA composed and performed a stirring piece, echoing the reverence for nature.

Volunteers from Boylston MA joined the Northborough Community Affairs Committee-led Louise House Annual Town Cleanup, harmonizing the task with soulful Ram Bhajans.

Contra Costa CA witnessed the participation of over 50 HSS volunteers in the "Community Day of Service" at Brentwood Veteran Park, facilitating a coordinated park cleanup.

HSS chapters in Chicago IL, Dublin and Cleveland OH, North and South Jersey, Massachusetts, and Washington DC undertook similar environmental projects.

Earth Day, celebrated worldwide on April 22nd each year, serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to appreciate and preserve our natural surroundings. Many Hindus see motherly attributes in our living planet. The customary prayer of HSS also starts with obeisance to Bhoomi Mata – our Mother Earth, which nourishes and sustains life on the planet. Sewa, i.e. selfless service is an integral part of HSS volunteerism. HSS members serve the planet by organizing environmental activities on Earth Day. This year too HSS volunteers demonstrated their ecological stewardship by organizing and joining multiple Earth Day activities nationwide.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS):

HSS is a 501(c)(3) voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 230 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members. Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.