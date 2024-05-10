Submit Release
Presidency update from Joint Steering Oversight Committee (JSOC), 9 May

Presidency update from the Joint Steering Oversight Committee (JSOC), chaired by Director-General in the Presidency, Ms Phindile Baleni

The South African Presidency and Business for South Africa (B4SA) continue to collaborate on strategic initiatives to address challenges within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption, in order to grow the economy and restore investor and public confidence.

Media are invited to attend a virtual briefing on Thursday, 9 May, hosted by Mr Rudi Dicks, the Head of the Project Management Office in the Private Office of the President and Mr Martin Kingston, Chairman of the B4SA Steering Committee.

Representatives from the joint initiative and workstream leads will be in attendance to assist with your questions.

Media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 9 May 2024
Time: 08:30 – 09:30
Link: Join Zoom Meeting

https://owg.zoom.us/j/92488642391?pwd=VUhZeGNnQ0xOR2Z4T1drVVZWUG96Zz09

Meeting ID: 924 8864 2391
Passcode: 015965

Please RSVP to:
Rachel Quigley, Chloe Payne
Instinctif Partners
B4SA@instinctif.com

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za

