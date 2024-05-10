Presidency update from Joint Steering Oversight Committee (JSOC), 9 May

Presidency update from the Joint Steering Oversight Committee (JSOC), chaired by Director-General in the Presidency, Ms Phindile Baleni

The South African Presidency and Business for South Africa (B4SA) continue to collaborate on strategic initiatives to address challenges within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption, in order to grow the economy and restore investor and public confidence.

Media are invited to attend a virtual briefing on Thursday, 9 May, hosted by Mr Rudi Dicks, the Head of the Project Management Office in the Private Office of the President and Mr Martin Kingston, Chairman of the B4SA Steering Committee.

Representatives from the joint initiative and workstream leads will be in attendance to assist with your questions.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 9 May 2024

Time: 08:30 – 09:30

