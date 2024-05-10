Drivestream Welcomes Todd Norris as Vice President and Executive Leader for the HESS Program

Todd Norris appointed as VP and Executive Leader for the HESS program at Drivestream, focusing on liaison roles and enhancing customer experiences.

STERLING, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivestream Inc., a leader in the implementation of transformative technologies for higher education, proudly announces the appointment of Todd Norris as Vice President and Executive Leader for the HESS Program. Todd joining the team brings with him an impressive 24 years of experience across various academic and administrative roles in public and private higher education, including a decade as Registrar and, most recently, 7 years as Chief Information Officer. Todd earned a BA from Taylor University and an MA from Trinity International University.

In his new capacity, Todd will act as the primary liaison between Drivestream, the HESS Consortium Collective, and its member institutions. His role involves facilitating collaboration, process improvement, and enhancing customer experiences, thereby ensuring the success of every institution deploying Complete Cloud.

Todd's previous experience as Chief Information Officer, where he led significant Oracle Cloud implementations in partnership with Drivestream, positions him uniquely to spearhead these initiatives. "I am thrilled to step into this role and to continue fostering the strong ties between Drivestream, the HESS Collective, and our academic partners," said Todd Norris. "This role not only allows me to leverage my deep-rooted passion for private higher education but also to impact our customers positively by enhancing their technological capabilities and operational efficiencies."

Drivestream's CEO, Gopal Krishna, expressed his enthusiasm about Todd's appointment, stating, "Todd’s extensive higher education industry background and his proactive leadership style are a perfect match for our mission at Drivestream. He is an outstanding listener and a critical thinker. His passion for delivering great customer service and solving complex people and systems challenges is a great asset to Drivestream and HESS. His vision for integrating technology and education will further our initiatives, providing exceptional value and innovation to our customers."

Todd is also a revered figure in the HESS Collective, where he has been instrumental in driving the adoption of Oracle Cloud technologies through collaborative efforts with other higher education institutions. “I cannot think of a better person for this key position at Drivestream than Todd Norris. Todd has experience and expertise in so many areas of higher education leadership, but more specifically, as a former CIO from one of our HESS Collective implementing institutions. He shows a unique emotional maturity with people around him that gives him the ability to be proactive, effective, and insightful in meeting our members’ needs. I am very excited that we will be working with Todd on a daily basis to make our HESS Collective Program and its community well supported and successful,” said Keith Fowlkes, HESS Consortium Executive Director and Co-Founder.

The HESS Consortium, with over 410 private institutions, selected Drivestream as its exclusive systems integrator (SI) partner for Oracle cloud implementation services. This exclusive partnership underscores Drivestream's success and the growing demand from satisfied customers, necessitating the creation of a dedicated executive position to oversee this critical alliance and ensure continued program excellence.

About Drivestream: Drivestream is revolutionizing higher education with a focus on enhancing educational access and outcomes through technology and its deep expertise in Oracle Cloud solutions, addressing key challenges such as declining enrollment, financial sustainability, faculty recruitment, and technological advancement.

By implementing Oracle Cloud ERP, HCM, and Student Cloud, Drivestream helps institutions engage better with students, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making. Its unparalleled experience with Oracle Student Cloud positions makes it the industry leader, offering comprehensive services that significantly improve the student and faculty experience across academic institutions.