Tulane University Embarks on Next-Gen Oracle Cloud Transformation with Drivestream

With Drivestream, Tulane University embarks on a strategic Oracle Cloud journey, enhancing its educational landscape.

STERLING, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move towards technological advancement and operational excellence, Tulane University and Drivestream announce their collaboration for Tulane’s groundbreaking transformation into Oracle Cloud. This initiative marks a significant leap forward, leveraging Oracle Cloud's comprehensive suite, including Fusion HCM Cloud, ERP Cloud, EPM Cloud, and the Oracle Analytical Warehouse.

Tulane University's adoption of Oracle Cloud solutions underscores its commitment to fostering an innovative, efficient, and transformed university operating model. By integrating these advanced cloud services, Tulane will revolutionize its approach to human capital management, enterprise resource planning, performance management, and analytics.

Patrick Norton, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Tulane University, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Tulane University sought a systems integration partner who would bring the necessary capabilities and experience in Oracle Cloud implementations, and a commitment to collaborate closely with us to enhance our core work processes, keep the project on track, and commit to our successful business transformation, even after implementation. Drivestream promises to be a true partner in this initiative."

The partnership is structured around three pivotal service offerings from Drivestream: planning, implementation, and ongoing production support of Oracle Cloud applications. These services will provide Tulane with a robust framework for the effective deployment and management of Oracle Cloud technologies.

Gopal Krishna, Chief Executive Officer at Drivestream, expressed enthusiasm and support for the initiative, stating, " The collaboration between Tulane University and Drivestream in adopting Oracle Cloud applications marks a significant milestone in higher education technology. Tulane's approach to this transformation demonstrates their leadership and commitment to providing the best for their community. At Drivestream, we're not just consultants; we're partners fully invested in Tulane's success. Our 'Invested Partner Model' ensures that we stand by Tulane every step of the way, remaining committed to their success long after the project's go-live date and celebrating their successes as our own."

The agreement encompasses a wide array of applications and modules, carefully chosen to align with Tulane's strategic goals. These include essential services within Human Capital Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, and Enterprise Performance Management, among others. This strategic selection is tailored to enhance operational efficiencies and provide scalable solutions to meet Tulane’s evolving needs.

This transformation project showcases Tulane University’s dedication to adopting innovative solutions to enhance its educational and administrative functions. With Drivestream's expertise in Oracle Cloud solutions, Tulane is set to achieve a seamless transition, propelling the university toward a future of enhanced efficiency and innovation.

About Tulane University

Founded in 1834, Tulane University is one of the country's most highly ranked, sought-after universities. It is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, a select group of the 63 leading research universities in the United States and Canada with "preeminent programs of graduate and professional education and scholarly research." Tulane also is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as a university with "very high research activity." Of more than 4,300 higher educational institutions rated by the foundation, Tulane remains in a prestigious category that includes only two percent of universities nationwide.

About Drivestream

At Drivestream, we excel in the field of Oracle Cloud applications, proudly showcasing a history of over 280 successful projects across various sectors. Our in-depth knowledge of Oracle Cloud technologies and our comprehensive services enable organizations to seamlessly transition to state-of-the-art cloud applications, thus driving efficiency and fostering growth. Our commitment to collaboration and the sustained success of our clients beyond the initial implementation defines our ethos, establishing us as a true ally in their digital transformation journey. Our engagement philosophy is encapsulated in our "Invested Partner Model," which underscores our dedication to creating enduring partnerships that are rooted in trust and mutual success.