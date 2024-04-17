Drivestream Inc. Welcomes David Demers, Ph.D. as Vice President, Product Strategy and Development

Drivestream Inc. appoints David Demers, Ph.D., as VP of Product Strategy and Development, enhancing its AI and machine learning initiatives in higher education.

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivestream Inc., a leader in the implementation of transformative technologies for higher education, is thrilled to announce the appointment of David Demers, Ph.D. as Vice President, Product Strategy and Development. Dr. Demers joined the team on April 1, 2024, bringing with him over twenty-five years of innovative leadership and strategic planning experience in the higher education sector.

In his new role, Dr. Demers will spearhead the development of Drivestream's higher education industry-specific solutions using AI and machine learning to complement our Oracle-based cloud transformation strategy.

"I am honored and excited to join the Drivestream team and contribute to the company's ongoing success," said Dr. Demers. "Drivestream has a strong reputation for successful implementation of transformative technologies within the higher education space, and I look forward to developing and expanding the portfolio of services available to Drivestream's higher education partners to deliver solutions tailored to meet the unique and persistent needs of our partner institutions."

Drivestream's CEO, Gopal Krishna, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, "David's extensive background and proven track record in leveraging technology to enhance educational outcomes align perfectly with Drivestream's mission. His vision for using AI/ML to provide actionable insights will significantly enhance our service offerings and drive success for our higher education clients."

Dr. David Demers has a distinguished history of leadership in higher education technology, including his role as Chief Information Officer at the University of Maine System. Here, he spearheaded transformative technological initiatives and strategic planning efforts that significantly enhanced the operational efficiency and technological capacity of the universities. Prior to this, Dr. Demers served as the Chief Information Officer and Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing & Communications at SUNY Buffalo State University, where he led a merged division that spanned administrative computing, institutional research/analytics, enrollment management, technology infrastructure, and college relations. During his tenure, he successfully orchestrated a comprehensive information technology and services efficacy assessment, which resulted in a novel technology services reorganization model that optimally aligned staffing resources with institutional goals.

Throughout his career, Dr. Demers has been recognized for his strategic vision and ability to implement technology solutions that improve academic and operational outcomes. His extensive experience and proactive leadership style have consistently resulted in significant advancements for the institutions he has served, making him an asset to Drivestream's executive team.

About Drivestream: Drivestream is revolutionizing higher education with a focus on enhancing educational access and outcomes through technology and its deep expertise in Oracle Cloud solutions, addressing key challenges such as declining enrollment, financial sustainability, faculty recruitment, and technological advancement.

By implementing Oracle Cloud ERP, HCM, and Student Cloud, Drivestream helps institutions engage better with students, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making. Its unparalleled experience with Oracle Student Cloud positions makes it the industry leader, offering comprehensive services that significantly improve the student and faculty experience across academic institutions.