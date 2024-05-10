IAM continues to treat endangered ancient tree in S. Francisco Garden

MACAU, May 10 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to follow up on the condition of an endangered Lebbeck Tree in S. Francisco Garden. Height control pruning work will be carried out on the tree from 13 to 15 May. To ensure safety, the public are advised to refrain from entering the enclosed area during the pruning period to avoid accidents. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding and cooperation.

Tree management staff have continuously carried out remedial measures such as prevention and treatment of pest infestations, fertilisation and use of medication on the tree. However, the growth condition of the tree has not improved. Therefore, IAM invited experts from Guangzhou Institute of Forestry and Landscape Architecture to carry out checks on the tree in mid-March. Following the advice of the experts, height control pruning work will be carried out from 13 to 15 May. IAM will also continue to take treatment measures and follow up on the condition of the tree, in hopes to revive it.