Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,347 in the last 365 days.

IAM to hold activities to celebrate “International Children’s Day on 1 June” with children

MACAU, May 10 - To celebrate “International Children’s Day on 1 June”, the Civic Education Resource Centre managed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold a series of activities of “Courtesy Living Children’s Fun Workshop” on Children’s Day. On 1 and 2 June, children accompanied by their parents can use the children’s electric cars in Montanha Russa Park and Chunambeiro Park and take the Guia Hill Cable Car free of charge for 2 consecutive days. Parents are welcome to take their children to participate in these activities and share a happy Children’s Day.

The activities to be held by the Civic Education Resource Centre on 1 June of “Courtesy Living Children’s Fun Workshop” include: “Good citizen puppet theatre” and “Booth games and colouring activity”. As there is a limit on the number participants of “Good citizen puppet theatre” activity, members of the public who are interested can apply for participation by using their “Macao One Account” or calling the Civic Education Resource Centre at 28471371.

Furthermore, IAM will organise primary school students to participate in “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao – Knowing about Macao” and “IAM Open Sessions” through schools, in the hopes of deepening the students’ sense of recognition and belonging to Macao and encouraging them to proactively take part in their communities and care about society affairs.

The details of the activities can be obtained by scanning the QR code on the promotional poster, browsing the IAM Civic Education Information website (https://civicedu.iam.gov.mo/e) or calling the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.

You just read:

IAM to hold activities to celebrate “International Children’s Day on 1 June” with children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more