IAM to hold activities to celebrate “International Children’s Day on 1 June” with children

MACAU, May 10 - To celebrate “International Children’s Day on 1 June”, the Civic Education Resource Centre managed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold a series of activities of “Courtesy Living Children’s Fun Workshop” on Children’s Day. On 1 and 2 June, children accompanied by their parents can use the children’s electric cars in Montanha Russa Park and Chunambeiro Park and take the Guia Hill Cable Car free of charge for 2 consecutive days. Parents are welcome to take their children to participate in these activities and share a happy Children’s Day.

The activities to be held by the Civic Education Resource Centre on 1 June of “Courtesy Living Children’s Fun Workshop” include: “Good citizen puppet theatre” and “Booth games and colouring activity”. As there is a limit on the number participants of “Good citizen puppet theatre” activity, members of the public who are interested can apply for participation by using their “Macao One Account” or calling the Civic Education Resource Centre at 28471371.

Furthermore, IAM will organise primary school students to participate in “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao – Knowing about Macao” and “IAM Open Sessions” through schools, in the hopes of deepening the students’ sense of recognition and belonging to Macao and encouraging them to proactively take part in their communities and care about society affairs.

The details of the activities can be obtained by scanning the QR code on the promotional poster, browsing the IAM Civic Education Information website (https://civicedu.iam.gov.mo/e) or calling the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.