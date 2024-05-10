10 May 2024

The President of Turkmenistan took part in the celebrations held in Moscow in honor of Victory Day

On May 9, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, as an honorary guest, took part in the ceremonial events on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945.

At the appointed time, the presidential motorcade arrived at the Kremlin. Here the head of Turkmenistan was warmly greeted by the Russian leader.

From the Kremlin, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, together with other distinguished guests - heads of delegations who arrived in Moscow to participate in the festive events, headed to the site of the solemn military parade - the Central Tribune on Red Square.

During the Great Patriotic War, the common dream of a peaceful life united millions of people who fought against evil and violence. Together with other fraternal peoples, the courageous people of Turkmenistan steadfastly endured the difficult trials of war, demonstrating the highest moral qualities, examples of courage, valor, unparalleled heroism and true patriotism.

A striking example of this is the following facts. During the harsh years of the war, more than 265 thousand brave Turkmen citizens fought at the front. Many of them were awarded military orders and medals for their heroism. 104 soldiers were awarded the high title of Hero of the Soviet Union, 19 front-line soldiers became full holders of the Order of Glory.

It is a special pride that among the participants of the Second World War was the grandfather of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the great-grandfather of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov - Berdimuhamed Annaev, whose life path is a worthy example of faithful service to the country and people. Having volunteered for the front in 1943, he fought bravely in the 748th Infantry Regiment of the 206th Infantry Division of the 2nd Ukrainian Front. Returning from the war due to severe wounds, Berdimuhamed Annaev continued his teaching career.

Victory Day is one of the most pricey and sacred holidays, personifying the peaceful, prosperous and happy life of people, celebrated with tears in our eyes, and has a special meaning for all humanity. Because even decades later, the bitterness of the losses of those terrible war years lives like heavy reminiscence in the memory of the peoples of the world, including Turkmen.

At the end of the military parade, according to the established good tradition, the heads of state taking part in the celebrations on the occasion of this significant date walked on foot to the Alexander Garden, located along the Kremlin wall, where a ceremony of laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier took place.

To the sounds of mourning music, the leaders of friendly countries proceeded to the majestic architectural complex, which in November 2009 received the status of a National Memorial of Military Glory.

The President of Turkmenistan, paying tribute to the memory and respect of the heroes who defended the peaceful life and freedom of all mankind and who fell in the battle against fascism on the fields of the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, laid red roses at the Eternal Flame.

The memory of the heroic deed will always live in our hearts, further uniting fraternal peoples, and will serve as a reliable foundation for strengthening interstate relations.

At the end of the ceremonial events, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proceeded to Vnukovo-2 airport, from where he flew to Ashgabat.